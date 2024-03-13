Meghan Markle Has 'No Hope' of Rebuilding Her Reputation in the U.K. After Years of Attacking the Royal Family

"Which takes me to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who we are told is gearing up for a complete image overhaul in the U.K. and is looking for a new PR expert in Britain — surely the hardest job in the world," Dolan wrote in an opinion piece. "It would make a couple of weeks fighting the war in Ukraine feel positively relaxing by comparison."

Meghan depicted the Windsors as racists, and she complained about the "formal" expectations placed on her during her time as a working royal.