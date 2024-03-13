Meghan Markle Has 'No Hope' of Rebuilding Her Reputation in the U.K. After Years of Attacking the Royal Family
Meghan Markle is rumored to be planning a rebrand in the U.K., but commentator Mark Dolan thinks the Duchess of Sussex caused too much damage to her reputation after she fled the country.
"Which takes me to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who we are told is gearing up for a complete image overhaul in the U.K. and is looking for a new PR expert in Britain — surely the hardest job in the world," Dolan wrote in an opinion piece. "It would make a couple of weeks fighting the war in Ukraine feel positively relaxing by comparison."
Meghan depicted the Windsors as racists, and she complained about the "formal" expectations placed on her during her time as a working royal.
According to The Mail, the Suits star is "seeking professional help to gain positive publicity for her brand."
After relocating to California, the Duchess of Sussex attempted to establish herself as a producer, but her projects received mixed reviews.
"After a turbulent 2023, which saw the couple lose their lucrative podcast deal with Spotify, and with the fallout from Prince Harry's book Spare, seeing further reputational damage to them, on both sides of the Atlantic, this couple in my view are toxic," Dolan continued.
"Let me tell you, there is no hope of Meghan Markle rebuilding her reputation here in the U.K.," Dolan added.
After Meghan and Harry left the royal fold, the scandal was branded as "Megxit," and many critics blamed the actress for her husband's behavior.
"She's widely seen by the press and the British people as having engineered the split between Prince Harry and his family, between Prince Harry and the monarchy, and between Prince Harry and his country," the media personality explained.
OK! previously reported Cameron Walker shared that disgraced royal Prince Andrew has a higher approval rating than Meghan.
"Meghan is only one above Prince Andrew in terms of members of the royal family popularity ratings, according to the latest Gov polls. So she does have an image problem here in the United Kingdom," Walker said on GB News.
"I don't think the British public cared too much for Meghan, and indeed Harry, complaining about their time as working members of the royal family," he added.
Meghan's decline in popularity in Harry's native nation is often credited to the comments she made about U.K. culture. In an episode of "Archetypes," the mom-of-two told Mariah Carey that her racial identity didn't become a topic of concern until she began dating the Duke of Sussex.
"I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," she told Carey. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between."
"I mean, if there's any time in my life that it's been more focused on my race, it's only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman," Meghan said, referencing her courtship with Harry. "Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted."
Dolan wrote for GB News.