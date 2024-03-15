Kim Kardashian Goes to Ex Kanye West's Album Listening Party for Second Time This Week After Attending With His Wife Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian is showing a surprising amount of support for ex-husband Kanye West.
On the night of Thursday, March 14, the reality star came out for the rapper's Vultures 2 album listening party in L.A., marking her second time attending the event.
The mother-of-four, 43, donned a black coat over a cropped white T-shirt and black pants.
While the former spouses seem to be on better terms these days as they co-parent their kids, the SKIMS founder was likely at the party to see their daughter North West, 10, take to the stage, just as she did earlier in the week.
As OK! reported, Kardashian shockingly sat with the rapper's wife, Bianca Censori, at the first event in San Francisco, Calif.
It was previously rumored that the bombshell wasn't a fan of Censori since she's often out in nearly naked outfits — something the rapper, 46, allegedly encourages her to do.
At the beginning of March, a source revealed the model’s dad, Leo Censori, wasn't happy with the way the Yeezy designer was influencing his daughter.
"Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the h--- he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” the insider spilled to a magazine.
"He wants to ask Kanye what he would do if his daughters North, or Chicago, were seen in public half-naked in outfits encouraged by their husbands," the source added. "He knows that there is no way in h--- that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife."
Censori seems to have turned a blind eye to the concerns, as West's pal Justin LaBoy told a reporter that he thinks the spouses are "going to have a bunch of babies."
When asked about the rumors that West is controlling of the architect, LaBoy responded, "I don't — I can't speak on my brother's wife, I love him, I love her. She's great."
"She lives an amazing life. They're extremely happy," he insisted. "I've been around Ye for years now, he's the happiest he's been and she's extremely happy."
The pair got married in December 2022.
Just Jared reported on Kardashian attending another one of West's listening parties.