or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian 'Resents' Kylie Jenner for 'Getting Away With Keeping Her Personal Life So Private'

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA

There may be simmering tension between Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

There may be tension brewing between Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

According to an insider, the SKIMS founder, 43, has been a bit jealous of how the makeup mogul, 27, has been able to keep her romance with Timothée Chalamet under wraps since they began dating in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian resents kylie jenner keeping personal life private
Source: MEGA

There may be simmering tension between Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

"They’ve tried to put differences aside, but things keep coming up, especially for Kim who really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life so private and still somehow manages to stay in their mom’s good books," a source spilled of their impending beef and standing with Kris Jenner.

After a highly publicized marriage to Kanye West and a difficult divorce, Kardashian feels her little sister's advantage is completely unfair. "For years, Kim’s been under pressure to lay every detail of her life bare for the good of the show and family," the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian resents kylie jenner keeping personal life private
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian isn't happy that Kylie Jenner has kept her romance with Timothée Chalamet private.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the mother-of-four's reported unhappiness over the situation, the Life of Kylie alum and the Little Women actor, 28, have continued to keep their relationship extremely private after making headlines at the 2024 Golden Globes.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source claimed. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian resents kylie jenner keeping personal life private
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West in 2022.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Even though they aren't out flaunting their love, sources close to the duo say they are happier than ever. "She’s never been in love like this before," an insider said. “Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”

Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott, may even be thinking about her long-term future with Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian resents kylie jenner keeping personal life private
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been linked since the spring of 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

“Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other,” a separate source noted. "This isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other. Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together."

However, the Ladybird star may not be ready to take the plunge just yet. “Timothée was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just kidding, but, no, she was dead serious. While he loves kids, he’s going to need time to really think this over,” the insider explained.

Life & Style spoke with sources close to Kardashian.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.