Kim Kardashian 'Resents' Kylie Jenner for 'Getting Away With Keeping Her Personal Life So Private'

"They’ve tried to put differences aside, but things keep coming up, especially for Kim who really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life so private and still somehow manages to stay in their mom’s good books," a source spilled of their impending beef and standing with Kris Jenner.

After a highly publicized marriage to Kanye West and a difficult divorce, Kardashian feels her little sister's advantage is completely unfair. "For years, Kim’s been under pressure to lay every detail of her life bare for the good of the show and family," the insider added.