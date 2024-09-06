Kim Kardashian 'Resents' Kylie Jenner for 'Getting Away With Keeping Her Personal Life So Private'
There may be tension brewing between Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.
According to an insider, the SKIMS founder, 43, has been a bit jealous of how the makeup mogul, 27, has been able to keep her romance with Timothée Chalamet under wraps since they began dating in 2023.
"They’ve tried to put differences aside, but things keep coming up, especially for Kim who really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life so private and still somehow manages to stay in their mom’s good books," a source spilled of their impending beef and standing with Kris Jenner.
After a highly publicized marriage to Kanye West and a difficult divorce, Kardashian feels her little sister's advantage is completely unfair. "For years, Kim’s been under pressure to lay every detail of her life bare for the good of the show and family," the insider added.
Despite the mother-of-four's reported unhappiness over the situation, the Life of Kylie alum and the Little Women actor, 28, have continued to keep their relationship extremely private after making headlines at the 2024 Golden Globes.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source claimed. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."
Even though they aren't out flaunting their love, sources close to the duo say they are happier than ever. "She’s never been in love like this before," an insider said. “Her family loves him. He’s so discreet and always has her back. He’s very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves.”
Jenner, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott, may even be thinking about her long-term future with Chalamet.
“Kylie and Timothée are very serious about each other,” a separate source noted. "This isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other. Kylie thinks Timothée would make a great dad and has even asked him about starting a family together."
However, the Ladybird star may not be ready to take the plunge just yet. “Timothée was a little taken aback at first and thought maybe Kylie was just kidding, but, no, she was dead serious. While he loves kids, he’s going to need time to really think this over,” the insider explained.
