Hollywood’s Next WAG? Kim Kardashian Admits Her Kids Are Trying to Set Her Up With Their Favorite Athletes

Kim Kardashian said her kids are 'ready' for her to date again.

As for which suitors her youngsters suggest, the reality star noted it depends on who she’s talking to.

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up,” she told host Jimmy Fallon . “They’re ready now, and I’m not.”

“Some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up. And I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now,’” added the brunette beauty , who split from ex Kanye West in 2021.

“They’re so particular. They make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player and I’m like, ‘If you only knew,’” she quipped, referring to her past history of dating athletes.

Despite her kids having different interests, she's been able to form a close bond with each of her offspring.

“I love to travel solo with each of my kids because it really is this bonding time,” Kim said, noting she's in the midst of a solo trip to New York with North.

“One is heavily into karate, one is just a full princess into everything glitter. North is into art. Saint is into soccer and basketball. I go to all their personal games… We’re going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon. It’s pretty nutty that I travel the world for my kids’ interests, but it’s fun,” Kim gushed.