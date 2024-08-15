OK Magazine
Hollywood’s Next WAG? Kim Kardashian Admits Her Kids Are Trying to Set Her Up With Their Favorite Athletes

Composite photo of Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Kim Kardashian said her kids are 'ready' for her to date again.

By:

Aug. 15 2024, Updated 11:18 a.m. ET

Which of Kim Kardashian’s kids will find her next beau?

On the Wednesday, August 14, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kardashians star, 43, revealed that her children — North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5 — have been trying to get her back into the dating game.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

“It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “They’re ready now, and I’m not.”

As for which suitors her youngsters suggest, the reality star noted it depends on who she’s talking to.

“They’re so particular. They make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player and I’m like, ‘If you only knew,’” she quipped, referring to her past history of dating athletes.

“Some of my kids want me to be with streamers. They have lists, and they try to sneakily set me up. And I’m like, ‘Guys, this just isn’t what I want right now,’” added the brunette beauty, who split from ex Kanye West in 2021.

kim kardashian admits kids trying set her up favorite athletes
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Kim Kardashian revealed her kids 'make lists' of potential suitors for her.

Despite her kids having different interests, she's been able to form a close bond with each of her offspring.

“I love to travel solo with each of my kids because it really is this bonding time,” Kim said, noting she's in the midst of a solo trip to New York with North.

“One is heavily into karate, one is just a full princess into everything glitter. North is into art. Saint is into soccer and basketball. I go to all their personal games… We’re going to Spain to see the first Real Madrid game soon. It’s pretty nutty that I travel the world for my kids’ interests, but it’s fun,” Kim gushed.

kim kardashian admits kids trying set her up favorite athletes
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian confessed dating 'isn't what I want right now.'

Kim Kardashian
As for Kim’s love life, the mother-of-four has kept out of the spotlight recently, as her last public romance was with Pete Davidson from November 2021 to August 2022. However, earlier this year, Kim sparked dating rumors with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

The fling with the athlete eventually fizzled out in the spring, and Kim has not been seen with any arm candy since.

kim kardashian admits kids trying set her up favorite athletes
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian shares her four kids, North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5, with ex Kanye West.

As OK! previously reported, a source recently spilled that even though the Skims founder has been "mostly focused on work, her kids and her family, dating is certainly not out of the question."

Despite being somewhat open to romance, it would take a lot to turn Kim’s head.

Source: OK!

"She'd love to date someone that's close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid-driven," the insider dished to a news outlet. "That's always Kim's top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold."

"Her friends, of course, want her to find love, but respect that it will happen at her own pace and when she feels the timing is right," they noted.

