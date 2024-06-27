Khloé Kardashian Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian for 'Mom-Shaming' Her: 'What the F--- Are You Doing to Me?'

Once Khloé, 40, saw her niece, she called Kim, 43, to see if she could fix the tot's hair, which the SKIMS designer took offense to — even though Khloé thought she was just helping out her sister.

"You [called me] to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed," Kim said. "I know her hair looked s-----. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f------ hair one night before bed."