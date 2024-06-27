Khloé Kardashian Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian for 'Mom-Shaming' Her: 'What the F--- Are You Doing to Me?'
Kim and Khloé Kardashian were at each other's throats over their parenting styles on the Thursday, June 27, episode of The Kardashians.
In the latest installment of the fifth season, the mom-of-four's daughter Chicago West, 6, used hair gel, which the Good American co-founder wasn't a fan of.
Once Khloé, 40, saw her niece, she called Kim, 43, to see if she could fix the tot's hair, which the SKIMS designer took offense to — even though Khloé thought she was just helping out her sister.
"You [called me] to not really ask me if you could do her hair but to let me know that her hair wasn’t washed," Kim said. "I know her hair looked s-----. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f------ hair one night before bed."
The mom-of-two felt her older sister was overreacting and assumed Kim must be "dealing with a bunch of [her] own bull----" and decided to "project" on Khloé.
Kim dissed her sibling by claiming she shouldn't "have such a stick up [her] a-- about hair gel," something she assumed stemmed from the fact that Khloé hasn't been as social lately and has preferred to stay at home and focus on her two kids.
"What the f--- are you doing to me? It is reverse mom-shaming," Khloé hit back. "You are shaming me for being a helicopter mom and you are claiming I am shaming you for not being more of a strict parent."
"Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my personal house if I am not asking you to live the same life? Can’t we all be the moms we want to be?" the Strong Looks Better Naked author questioned.
"Kim is just trying to be a b---- right now and it is something she’s so good at," she admitted in a confessional scene. "If she wants to hurt you, she will go for the jugular."
Throughout Season 5, Kim has taken issue with Khloé being a homebody, as she expressed her disappointment that the Revenge Body host wouldn't go to Paris with her for a 12-hour visit.
"Kim can fly by the seat of her pants, but I'm not gonna change who I am," Khloé explained of why she likes to stick to a routine. "I was like, ‘You know what? I actually don't care to do this.' I would rather be with my kids."
The makeup mogul felt her sibling needed "to get out and live her life .... All arrows are pointing towards misery."