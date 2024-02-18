What Is Odell Beckham Jr.'s Net Worth? Everything to Know About the Wide Receiver's Multi-Million Dollar Life
As one of the highest paid wide receiver's in NFL history, Odell Beckham Jr. has his fair share of riches.
The talented athlete, who currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens, has an impressive net worth of $40 million, per an estimate reported by Celebrity Net Worth.
Beckham Jr.'s most recent annual salary for the NFL is $15 million, though he earned as high as $21.5 million in 2018 during his time with the New York Giants.
The 31-year-old's professional football career began in 2014, when he was drafted as the 12th overall pick by the Giants.
Beckham Jr. broke numerous records during his time in New York, including a moment in 2016 when he became the fastest player in NFL history to achieve both 4,000 career receiving yards and 200 career receptions.
OBJ is most famously known for his seemingly impossible one-handed catches. His head-turning talents allowed him to sign a record-breaking five-year deal with the Giants in August 2018.
The contract totaled a whopping $95 million, with $65 million guaranteed, and it even covered injuries.
The deal was short-lived, however, as he was bitterly released from the Giants and traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2019.
In 2021, Beckham Jr. signed a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams, a deal that came with a $500,000 signing bonus.
He went on to win his first and only Super Bowl ring with the California-based team.
- What Is Travis Kelce's Net Worth? Athlete's Millions Are Only a Fraction of His Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Riches
- Forbes' Annual List Of The World's Richest Celebs Revealed — See Which Hollywood Moguls Made The Cut: Photos
- What Is Donald Trump's Net Worth? The Businessman Still Has Deep Pockets Despite String of Scandals
Aside from playing on the field, Beckham Jr. has made a living through celebrity endorsement deals with brands such as Nike, Steiner Sports, Head & Shoulders, Dunkin Donuts, EA Sports, Foot Locker, ROAR sports drink and Lenovo.
Beckham Jr. — who shares his son, Zydn, 2, with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood — hasn't kept his riches solely to himself, either, as he's donated, raised money and advocated for several charities.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2016, the football star donated $500,000 from his jersey sales to help fund flooding repairs in his home state of Louisiana.
The following year, Beckham Jr. donated $100,000 from his own pocket to Americares and Samaritan’s Purse to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Like every successful celebrity, Beckham Jr. has a solid real estate resume.
In June 2022, the professional athlete sold a 14,000 square-foot mansion, which sat on two acres of land 20 minutes outside of Cleveland, for $3.3 million.
The four-bedroom estate featured a movie theater, golf simulator, game room and a huge closet reportedly built to store as many shoes as Foot Locker.
After the sale, Beckham Jr. inevitably moved elsewhere, though exact details about his current residence remain unknown.