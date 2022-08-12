Pete Davidson Opening Up To Orlando Bloom During Kim Kardashian Split
Orlando to the rescue!
After calling it quits with Kim Kardashian earlier this month, it seems Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson isn’t navigating his recent breakup alone, reportedly turning to actor Orlando Bloom for comfort and advice as he adjusts to single life.
While at first, Davidson, who is currently filming Wizards! in Australia with the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, tried to “keep things professional,” turning to his work to “help distract him,” the 28-year-old comic eventually got candid with his 45-year-old co-star, opening up about his highly-publicized split from the SKIMS founder.
“One of the first people who approached Pete about it was Orlando while they were working in Australia together,” an insider shared, adding that “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks ... Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,” they continued.
And it seems the pair’s discussion has been mutual, with Bloom allegedly offering the young comic advice based on his own personal experiences.
“Orlando explained how he’s been in the same situation and to try and not take things too hard,” the anonymous insider continued. “He said whatever is meant to be, will be, and to focus on doing him for the time being.”
Part of this, the source spilled, reportedly included advising Davidson to wait until he was back in the United States before attempting to mend things with Kardashian.
“Once he goes back home, if he wants, he can try to work to repair their relationship,” they added. “Until then, Orlando explained to just give Kim some space and reconnect when the time feels right. Pete is so thankful for Orlando stepping up and showing his support. It meant the world to him.”
