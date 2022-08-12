Pete Davidson Opening Up To Orlando Bloom During Kim Kardashian Split

While at first, Davidson, who is currently filming Wizards! in Australia with the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, tried to “keep things professional,” turning to his work to “help distract him,” the 28-year-old comic eventually got candid with his 45-year-old co-star, opening up about his highly-publicized split from the SKIMS founder.

“One of the first people who approached Pete about it was Orlando while they were working in Australia together,” an insider shared, adding that “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks ... Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,” they continued.

And it seems the pair’s discussion has been mutual, with Bloom allegedly offering the young comic advice based on his own personal experiences.