Kim Kardashian Shows Off Ample Cleavage in Plunging Leather Top: Photos

Kim Kardashian nearly had a nip slip in a busty leather halter top. The reality star, 45, popped out of a plunging brown design as she snapped a selfie at the back of a car on Monday, January 19. Kardashian sported a full face of glam and wore her long hair extensions stick-straight while she flashed a peace sign for the camera.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian flaunted her cleavage in a low-cut top.

She paired her sultry garment with a tie-front, black leather trench coat. Elsewhere in her post, the SKIMS founder went braless in a low-cut black top, gray sweatpants and an oversized leather jacket. She posed in front of what appeared to be a brand-new, black Atlanta Autos vehicle in front of her home. Kardashian has also made time for friends and family as of late, including besties Olivia Pierson, Simone Harouche, Zoe Winkler Reinis, Allison Statter and more.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian stunned in an all-leather look.

The mom-of-four included photos of her children in her Instagram carousel as well, whether at dinner, cuddled up in bed or exiting a hotel in full glam. “Lately,” Kardashian captioned her photo dump. Pierson commented, “Love uuuuu 💕💕,” while Statter reiterated, “I love you ❤️.”

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Chicago's Birthday

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago just turned eight years old.

Three days prior, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter Chicago. “Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago! ♡ 8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?!” she expressed. “You bring so may laughs and cart wheels into our world. I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi !” The fashion mogul published several photos of her child from over the years: getting a manicure, posing in front of a Christmas tree, skiing or snuggling up to her mom in bed.

Kim Kardashian Defends Daughter North's Dermal Piercing

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian posed in front of a luxe car.

Kardashian isn’t shy in professing her love for her children, including her eldest daughter, North, who has been under fire recently for her controversial fashion choices. The 12-year-old was roasted on social media for sporting grills and a dermal piercing, but her behavior did not faze Kim. "Her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks. It's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings. They all had their hair colored,” she defended her child during a November 2025 "GOAT Talk" episode with her All's Fair costar Niecy Nash-Betts.

View this post on Instagram Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian's daughter North has a dermal piercing.