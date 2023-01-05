Kim Kardashian Offers Rare Peek At Her Natural Hair In Adorable Holiday TikTok — Watch

On Tuesday, December 27, Kardashian, who already shares four children with her ex-husband, controversial musician Kanye West, told Gwyneth Paltrow she would “never say never” to having another baby — presuming she could find the right guy.

"I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation," Kardashian, 42, admitted while appearing on the wellness guru’s “The Goop” podcast last month.

"I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision,” she continued, noting that “whatever’s meant to be will be."