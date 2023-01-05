Kim Kardashian Offers Rare Peek At Her Natural Hair In Adorable Holiday TikTok — Watch
Hours before sporting her signature long, dark tresses to the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, SKIMS mogul Kim Kardashian offered fans a rare peek at her natural hair.
On Saturday, December 24, the mom-of-four took to her shared TikTok with daughter North West, @kimandnorth, posting a sweet seasonal video depicting them lip-syncing along to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”
While 9-year-old North looked cozy and festive in a pair of red and white patterned pajamas, her famous mama donned a cozy-looking, mauve-toned PJ set. The shapewear maven also kept it casual with her glam, short blonde tresses appearing side-swept and slightly damp as the star’s wavy texture shined through.
Though her eldest daughter may be old enough to enjoy TikTok-ing with the reality star, it seems Kardashian may still want to add another little one to her brood, a tidbit she revealed days after her Christmas clip took off on social media.
On Tuesday, December 27, Kardashian, who already shares four children with her ex-husband, controversial musician Kanye West, told Gwyneth Paltrow she would “never say never” to having another baby — presuming she could find the right guy.
"I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation," Kardashian, 42, admitted while appearing on the wellness guru’s “The Goop” podcast last month.
"I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision,” she continued, noting that “whatever’s meant to be will be."
Considering the TV personality is soaking up her newly single status after her divorce from West was finalized late last year — "I'm taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years," she said — Kardashian said she would likely opt for a surrogate for any subsequent children.
"I think embryos are the best way to go,” she noted.
