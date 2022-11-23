Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Fuel Dating Rumors By Attending Friendsgiving Dinner Together
Though Pete Davidson and rumored flame Emily Ratajkowski are said to each be dating around as they get to know each other, the model wasn't afraid to introduce him to some of her pals, bringing him along to a Friendsgiving dinner party thrown by influencer and marketing guru Selby Drummond.
Though the date of the gathering is unclear, Drummond posted but deleted an Instagram photo showing the potential couple sitting around a table with some toddlers and few other people in the business.
This is the third occasion the duo has been seen out over the past month, with their first public date occurring just a few weeks ago in Brooklyn. At the time, an eyewitness claimed the comedian, 29, "had his hands all over" the brunette beauty, 31, throughout the night.
Not long after, Ratajkowski visited the Saturday Night Live alum for his birthday on Wednesday, November 16, with photogs catching them in a quick embrace before heading into an apartment.
Amid the string of dates, the My Body author herself hinted she isn't interested in settling down, posting a TikTok in which she mouths the words, "I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Everyone’s hot but in an interesting way."
She proved that declaration to be true by hanging out with Orazio Rispo, 35, on Monday, November 20. The DJ is the same man she was spotted locking lips with last month.
As OK! reported, before the latter romance materialized, the Gone Girl actress was linked to Brad Pitt, 58, though the alleged "casual" fling fizzled out.
Ratajkowski's headline-catching love life comes after she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, the father of her 1-year-old son, Sylvester. The model and film producer called it quits this summer amid rumors he cheated on her more than once.
While the star has date only men publicly, she revealed she doesn't "really believe in straight people. I think sexuality is on a sliding scale."
DeuxMoi reported on the King of Staten Island lead's Friendsgiving date with Ratajkowski.