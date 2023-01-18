Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner By Using Her Products In 'Bad Makeup' TikTok — Watch
Shade? Kim Kardashian got on the latest TikTok trend by channeling her inner British "chav," and while doing so, she used some of her sister Kylie Jenner's products from Kylie Cosmetics to make herself look not so pretty.
In the video clip, the 42-year-old applied some "bad makeup," which included thick lashes, overly tan skin, pale lips and more. At the end, the brunette beauty showed off the "British Chav" look, which pokes fun at people who are a bit "extra."
Kardashian started with a bare face and ended the video with herself chomping on gum as her concealer was barely rubbed in.
Of course, fans loved to see the Hulu star go all out for the viral video, which has over 2 million views.
“Kim Kardashian but make it British,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, “Kylie is going to send a cease and desist for using Kylie cosmetics."
Kardashian and Jenner, 25, have been feuding this past week on social media. On January 16, the mom-of-four asked Jenner to tag Skims in an Instagram post in which she was wearing one of their onesies.
“I had to steal this from mom’s house and now you want me to promote?!!!! Wow," Jenner quipped back to the request.
Jenner then shared another post on the 'gram on Tuesday, January 17, writing, "Don't be f**king ruude," a nod to when Kim made fun of her sister Khloé during a fight on season 2 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
“Better tag @skims 🤣🤣,” one person joked.
Kim has been vocal about the rules she sets in place for her eldest daughter, North, when she posts TikToks.
"I think every family is different, even within my family. How Kourtney operates, how Khloé operates, how Kylie — we always say every family is different," she previously shared. "With social media, it is hard because all the cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they're all best friends with my kids. They're all the same ages."
"So if Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok, and all the girls at school have a TikTok. However, I have made a rule with their dad [Kanye West] about it — he's not happy about that. I respect that," she continued. "But it can only be on my phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments."