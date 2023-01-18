Kim Kardashian Shades Kylie Jenner By Using Her Products In 'Bad Makeup' TikTok — Watch

Kim has been vocal about the rules she sets in place for her eldest daughter, North, when she posts TikToks.

"I think every family is different, even within my family. How Kourtney operates, how Khloé operates, how Kylie — we always say every family is different," she previously shared. "With social media, it is hard because all the cousins, all my nieces and nephews, they're all best friends with my kids. They're all the same ages."

"So if Penelope has a TikTok, North wants a TikTok, and all the girls at school have a TikTok. However, I have made a rule with their dad [Kanye West] about it — he's not happy about that. I respect that," she continued. "But it can only be on my phone. It's not something where she can scroll and look at things. We don't do comments."