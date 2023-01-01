Single Or Taken? The Kardashian-Jenner Klan's Current Relationship Statuses
Kris Jenner and her iconic crew of stunning daughters continuously reign as the hottest stars of Hollywood.
Between Kim Kardashian officially finalizing her divorce from Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian tying the knot with Travis Barker, there's always a lot to keep up with when it comes to the Kardashians!
Keep scrolling to check out all of the Kardashian-Jenner family's current relationship statuses!
Kris Jenner
Taken!
Kris, 67, and her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 42, have been going strong since the matriarch met the the talent manager at a party in 2014.
At the time, Kris was in the middle of her highly publicized divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, 73.
The estranged spouses officially finalized their divorce in 2015, but by then, it appeared Kris and Corey were already involved in a tight-knit romance.
Kourtney Kardashian
Taken!
Kourtney and Travis, 47, legally tied the knot in an intimate courthouse nuptials ceremony on Wednesday, May 15, and hosted a luxurious, much-larger wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, just one week later on Sunday, May 22.
The 43-year-old was previously involved in a serious relationship with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 39, with whom the Poosh founder shares son Mason, 13, and daughters Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.
Kim Kardashian
Single!
After a messy court battle, Kim finally settled her divorce from Kanye on Tuesday, December 29, although the SKIMS founder had officially filed for divorce on February 19, 2021.
Recently, the 42-year-old admitted co-parenting her four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with the disgraced rapper is "really f**king hard."
Following her separation from Kanye, 45, Kim was involved in a steamy romance with Pete Davidson, 29, except their nine-month relationship fizzled out back in August and the bombshell has been on the prowl ever since.
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé is single AF — and proud of it, too!
The Good American co-founder finally left her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, in the dust back in 2019, however, she still decided to make him the father of her 4-month-old son at the end of 2021. The former couple additionally shares 4-year-old daughter True.
The 38-year-old has since opened up about the messy situation and confirmed she doesn't have any plans to rekindle a romantic relationship with the NBA athlete in the foreseeable future.
Kendall Jenner
Single!
Kendall Jenner's split from her boyfriend of nearly two years, Devin Booker, 26, as it was officially confirmed on Monday, November 21.
"Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority," a source explained at the time of the 26-year-old model and the NBA star, while a second insider added, "They [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best."
Kylie Jenner
Taken!
Although their relationship has appeared quite rocky at times, Kylie Jenner, 25, and Travis Scott, 31, are still happily in love.
The makeup mogul and the rapper have been on and off dating for five years and share 4-year-old daughter Stormi and 5-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed to the public.