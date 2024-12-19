Kim Kardashian's Nipples Peek Through Her White T-Shirt During Billie Eilish Concert: Photo
Was it her nipple bra from SKIMS or the real deal? The world may never know.
Kim Kardashian teased fans with a steamy close-up photo of her chest while showcasing the outfit she wore to Billie Eilish's concert at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Tuesday night, December 17.
In a picture shared to her Instagram Story, Kardashian's chest was proudly put on display, as a bunch of chunky pearl necklaces fell around her neck.
The brunette bombshell paired her look with leather pants, however, her most iconic accessory had to be the medical scooter she's been using to get around while dealing with a broken foot.
Not letting her injury stop her, Kardashian appeared in good spirts, as she rolled into the venue with a boot around her broken foot and a black converse shoe on the other.
The reality star shared several videos to Instagram of herself singing along to some of Eilish's hit songs, including "Happier Than Ever" and "Birds of a Feather."
Lukas Gage, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Amelia Gray and Noor Alfallah were among other celebrities in attendance at Eilish's show.
Kardashian's headlights peeking through her T-shirt was perhaps the least scandalous outfit she's worn as of late.
On Wednesday, December 18, the SKIMS founder stripped down for her brand's 2024 holiday campaign, wearing nothing but a tiny faux fur bikini, underwear and bra styles in a series of skimpy snaps.
For the campaign, Kardashian styled a blonde wig and flaunted her tanned and sculpted physical features.
Earlier this month, the SKKN by Kim founder donned a cleavage-baring bodysuit from her shapewear brand's THE NORTH FACE x SKIMS limited edition collection in an Instagram Story shared on Monday, December 9.
The tight, nude-colored, one-piece ensemble perfectly hugged her hourglass waist and was unzipped just enough to show off her chest.
A few days prior, Kardashian sent fans — and family members — spiraling when she posted pictures of herself in a thong.
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex and baby daddy, couldn't help but commenting a fire emoji as he drooled over his children's aunt's stunning appearance.
On November 22, Kim once again ditched her bra while studying for law school in a plunging tank top and a pair of glasses.
Kim first opened up about her desire to become a lawyer in 2018, when she started a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm specializing in criminal justice reform.
At the time, she was still married to her ex-husband Kanye West — whom she shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, with.
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Their split was finalized in November 2022.