Kim Kardashian Accused of Editing Family Christmas Photos: 'Does She Have 2 Right Thumbs?'
Did Kim Kardashian tweak her family's gorgeous holiday snaps?
On Tuesday, December 26, the reality star uploaded several photos of herself and her four tots all dressed up at their brood's annual Christmas Eve party, but fans noted that one of the pictures looked off.
"Does she have 2 right thumbs in the 4th pic?" one of Kardashian's Instagram followers asked, with another questioning, "Why do you have two thumbs in pic 4?"
A different social media user said it was probably due to "all the editing" on the photo, while another wrote, "Just assume these are filtered and photoshopped, because they are."
At first glance at the fourth photo in the carousel of images — in which the mom-of-four smiled alongside North West, 10 — it does seem like she has an extra thumb, but the finger may just be from her other hand.
Some fans pointed this out after the photoshop accusations, with one person noting, "because she has 2 thumbs, and her fists are together."
Other admirers were more focused on her kids, especially her eldest daughter, who wore one of her dad Kanye West's famous pieces.
"You know North went through the archives to pick her dad’s Balmain Met jacket," Kim, 43, said of the silver outerwear the rapper, 46, sported in 2016.
Many gushed over daughter Chicago, 5, who looked adorable in an icy blue top and matching skirt that featured fur trim, white tights and silver cowboy boots.
"Chi is your twin, she is beautiful," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another declared, "Omg Chicago is a model in the making wowwwwww."
"Chicago is just perfection," said a third admirer, with a four penning, "One thing Chicago is going to do is SERVE face! Every time!!!!😍😍."
Both of Kim's sons, Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4, wore black long-sleeved shirts and matching loose-fitted pants for the bash.
The reality star's ex-husband didn't attend the party, though on Christmas Day, he and wife Bianca Censori were seen at the Los Angeles Lakers game with North, Saint and Psalm.
All of the tots rocked yellow jerseys for the outing while the disgraced Grammy winner kept a blue shirt over his head to conceal his face from photographers while they were outside.
The family gathering came after Kanye made a public apology for his antisemitic remarks.
"I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," read the message, which was posted in Hebrew. "I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to repair and to advancing unity."