Kim Kardashian is soaking up the Italian sun — and giving fans a front row seat to her glam getaway. In the first pic via Instagram, the mom-of-four stunned in a suede two-piece set with a plunging crop top that showed off her cleavage. She paired it with a floor-length pencil skirt, a long cross pendant, a textured clutch, as she styled her hair in soft waves. To finish it off, she held a bright red ice cream cone that popped against the chic ensemble.

Next up, Kardashian slipped into a sky-blue satin bra and matching high-waist midi skirt from Miu Miu. She teamed the luxe set with white thong heels, while a black fur stole casually draped over her shoulder. Lounging in a chair, she completed the look with a sleek crocodile handbag at her side. The Skims founder then raised the stakes in a dramatic black gown with a thigh-high slit. The plunging neckline was highlighted with her signature cross necklace, while her long dark hair flowed down her middle part.

“ITALY 2025,” she captioned the carousel.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian’s new photos quickly went viral.

Alongside her solo shots, Kardashian also posted a few casual snaps with daughter North West in the kitchen, grabbing food together. The post comes after Kardashian faced backlash for letting her 12-year-old daughter get a dermal piercing on her finger.

During their Rome vacation last month, fans spotted the piercing in a now-deleted TikTok where Kardashian and North danced to Destroy Lonely’s “If Looks Could Kill.” Unlike standard piercings, dermal piercings don’t have both an entry and exit point, according to Healthline. Piercing company Lulu Ave also raised some red flags, noting that finger piercings “may not heal well due to the constant use of the hands and the risk of the jewelry getting snagged or bumped.” They added, “A dermal piercing may be a better option, but it can still reject over time.”

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The reality star showed off her curves in a black low-cut dress with high slit.

Critics even pointed out what looked like a red bump near North’s piercing. “Oof that looks like it’s infected!!” one Reddit user commented. Still, others defended Kardashian, with one person writing, “Who cares, I think it’s a good compromise if your child wants a piercing.” On the same Roman trip, North was spotted leaving Pierluigi restaurant in Piazza de’ Ricci with her mom while wearing a corset and mini skirt — a look many fans called “inappropriate.”

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram The mom-of-four faced backlash after she let daughter North West get a dermal piercing on her finger.

Some urged Kardashian to “preserve her innocence,” while others accused the reality star of taking things too far. Kanye West, 48, apparently wasn’t thrilled either. "It needs to stop or he’ll raise h--- with the lawyers," a source told Globe, adding that the controversial rapper “hates being out of control and unable to exert his influence” when it comes to raising his kids — North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

“He’s ranting and raving about this, saying Kim crossed the line and he’s not going to stand for it,” the insider claimed.

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok Kanye West was reportedly upset about North’s style choices.