Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Camp' Look at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: 'Get Another Stylist'

Much to the dismay of the public, Kardashian rocked a camo print sports bra, matching leggings combo paired with a black floor-length fur coat and fanny pack. The reality star also threw on a set of clear plastic heels to finish off the wild getup.

“Okay the outfit tho.. pls get another stylist Kim :(,” one person wrote on Twitter about the disjointed look. "This is so ugly like camp was like 2019 or something," a second chimed in, referring to the former Met Gala theme.