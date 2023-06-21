OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Camp' Look at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: 'Get Another Stylist'

kimk pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 21 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Did Kim Kardashian just make a huge fashion slip up?

After stepping out at Pharrell Williams first Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, June 20, fans took to social media to express their distain for the SKIMS founder's ensemble for the star-studded night out.

kimk
Source: mega

Much to the dismay of the public, Kardashian rocked a camo print sports bra, matching leggings combo paired with a black floor-length fur coat and fanny pack. The reality star also threw on a set of clear plastic heels to finish off the wild getup.

“Okay the outfit tho.. pls get another stylist Kim :(,” one person wrote on Twitter about the disjointed look. "This is so ugly like camp was like 2019 or something," a second chimed in, referring to the former Met Gala theme.

kimk
Source: mega

“I thought this was the wax version of her – the janky one,” another person quipped, while a fourth noted, "Why does it look like a minecraft character help.”

This is far from the first time the public came after Kardashian for her beauty and style choices. As OK! previously reported, The Kardashians star shared a photo of her sleep routine and the internet went wild over the way Kardashian catches her ZZZ's.

kim kardashian doesnt want date really young men pete davidson romance
Source: mega
"Guys, I’m really tired 🥱😴😂," the 42-year-old captioned a photo of herself in full hair and makeup glam taking a nap while taking a break from her busy schedule.

"But sleeping with makeup on??😮," one person commented on her sleep routine, as another pointed out, "My face would break out if I did this 😂."

Source: OK!
"She literally said that she can take naps with make up on without ruining it. Why are y'all surprised 😂 this is an absolute flex. A gorgeous sleeping beauty," a third social media user noted in defense of Kardashian, while another added, "Kimberly are you just trying to flex that you’re even beautiful in your sleep ma'am ??????"

Page Six obtained the photos of Kardashian.

