Kim Kardashian Slammed for Wearing Balenciaga After the Brand's Campaign Scandal: Photos
We're calling foul! Six months after Kim Kardashian condemned her beloved brand Balenciaga for their inappropriate children's campaign, the reality star was caught carrying one of the luxe label's handbags and wearing their clothes.
Kardashian placed a gray top-handle purse by the line under her seat when she sat courtside at the Saturday, May 6, Los Angeles Lakers game, which she attended with a pal and mom Kris Jenner.
Just two days later, she returned to the arena in more designer duds, including ripped jeans from the controversial brand.
Fans were dismayed at her behavior, with one person writing on Twitter, "Why is Kim kardashian still wearing balenciaga fame w*****."
"PEDOPHILE SUPPORTER YOUR [sic] STILL WEARING BALENCIAGA," shouted another.
The mom-of-four, 42, hasn't responded to the backlash, though it also took her some time to first comment on the Balenciaga scandal.
The fashion house came under fire after they released a campaign that featured kid models and teddy bears clad in BDSM gear. Even worse, fine print on papers seen in the photo shoot contained the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on child pornography laws.
Balenciaga soon took down the images and apologized, putting the blame on the production company they worked with for the advertisements. They even filed a $25 million lawsuit against them.
The makeup mogul, who has worked with the brand for years, released a statement shortly before the official apology.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," said the SKIMS founder, declaring she was "shaken by the disturbing images."
"The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period," continued Kardashian. "As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."