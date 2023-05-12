Kim Kardashian Slammed for Wearing Balenciaga After the Brand's Campaign Scandal: Photos

We're calling foul! Six months after Kim Kardashian condemned her beloved brand Balenciaga for their inappropriate children's campaign, the reality star was caught carrying one of the luxe label's handbags and wearing their clothes.

Kardashian placed a gray top-handle purse by the line under her seat when she sat courtside at the Saturday, May 6, Los Angeles Lakers game, which she attended with a pal and mom Kris Jenner.