Kim Kardashian Trolled by Fans for Son Psalm's 'Sickening' 4th Birthday Party: 'Does He Get to Go to the Moon for His 18th?'
Kim Kardashian may have to put out some fires!
On Tuesday, May 9, the Skims founder uploaded some snaps from her newly 4-year-old son’s birthday party. The extravaganza celebrating Psalm featured some extremely lavish details, leading fans to express their distaste for the event.
The party, which was firefighter-themed, included matching customized firefighter uniforms worn by Kim, Psalm and Saint, their very own firetruck ride, an entire customized firehouse and murals featuring Psalm as a firefighter.
"Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm. I’m just so happy you chose me to be your mommy. You teach me so much every day. I can’t wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs lol," the mom-of-four captioned the post.
Fans shared their stance on the celebration in the comments section.
"So over the top its sickening!" one user penned, while another said, "Does he get to go to the moon for his 18th?"
A third person called the event "ridiculous," while a fourth noted, "He already forgot about that party."
One user brought up how the money could have been used elsewhere, saying, "This one event could solve the homeless situation in L.A."
However, not everyone trashed The Kardashians star for the gathering, as some die-hard fans couldn’t get enough of the upload.
"U guys throw thee best parties Happy Birthday Psalm🥳🥳🥳," a supporter wrote, while another said, "I just want a Kardashian to throw me a birthday party."
As OK! previously reported, Kim was also recently slammed for claiming her eldest daughter set up a stunning spa day for the pair.
"How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met," she wrote alongside a video showing off the very detailed and well put together spa set up.
"North is literally 9 years old…what 9 year old would do this lol," one person wrote on a Reddit thread, while another claimed the reality TV star "just lies for fun."
"This just gives me so much secondhand embarrassment," someone else added, while a fourth person noted, "Even if she did go this, which she didn't, she should be outside playing in the sunshine. The fact that Kim thinks this is a flex tells me all I need to know."