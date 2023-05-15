Kim Kardashian Slammed After Son Saint Says 'You're Nothing to Me' in Mother's Day Video: She 'Posted That Thinking It Was Cute?'
Kim Kardashian once again is being picked on. This time, the reality star, 42, posted a clip her kids made for her for Mother's Day — but one of the remarks Saint, 7, said didn't sit well with fans.
“Look at how sweet Khloé is, she made these for all of us,” Kim said prior to watching the clip. As she opened it, all four of her kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — all said their messages.
“Love you,” North began. “You are the best in the world, you make my day every day.”
“Mom, I’m very grateful for you,” Saint said. “I know I’m rude to you a lot, I say you’re nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. “I love you more than anything. You're my favorite in the family, I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm. I love you, never forget that.”
Of course, people couldn't get over the interesting remark.
One person wrote, “For a kid to say ‘sorry I know I’m mean to you’ is normal. What’s side eye is that he said ‘I know I say you mean nothing to me...’” while another said, "You're nothing to me’ umm excuse me?”
"You're nothing to me’ is wild from a child,” another user added.
“Kim really posted that clip of Saint thinking it was cute???” one more person questioned.
Meanwhile, The Kardashians star also posted a prompt from Chicago, who was asked what the "best thing" Kardashian can whip up in the kitchen.
She replied, "Mom doesn't cook. She has a chef."
The brunette beauty hit back, posting a video of something being made on the stove. "Chi was wrong, I do cook. LOL," she wrote.
Though Kardashian is single after splitting up from Kanye West, she isn't opposed to potentially adding to her brood one day.
“I’m obviously right at the end of that conversation,” she said in December 2022. “I would have to have someone in my life for a while in order to make that decision."
“So, whatever’s meant to be will be,” she continued.