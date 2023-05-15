Kim Kardashian Slammed After Son Saint Says 'You're Nothing to Me' in Mother's Day Video: She 'Posted That Thinking It Was Cute?'

Kim Kardashian once again is being picked on. This time, the reality star, 42, posted a clip her kids made for her for Mother's Day — but one of the remarks Saint, 7, said didn't sit well with fans.

“Look at how sweet Khloé is, she made these for all of us,” Kim said prior to watching the clip. As she opened it, all four of her kids — North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm — all said their messages.