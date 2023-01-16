Kim Kardashian Goes All Out To Celebrate Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party — See The Fun Photos!
Kim Kardashian decided to pull out all of the stops for the her youngest daughter Chicago's birthday!
On Sunday, January 15, the mom-of-four — she shares North, Saint and Psalm with ex Kanye West — couldn't help but give a sweet shout-out to her tot via Instagram.
"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!" she captioned a slew of photos of herself with Chicago.
Of course, people loved the photoshoot.
Khloé Kardashian said, "Def your twin," while Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. Foodgod, wrote, "Happy Birthday Chi!!! 🎈 the cutest!"
Kim also took to TikTok to share some behind-the-scenes video clips from the big day.
"Happy birthday, Chicago. I love you so much and I can't believe you're five years old," she said.
Kris Jenner, 67, also took some time to send some well-wishes to her granddaughter. "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chi Chi!!!!" she exclaimed.
"You are our little doll who lights up every room. You bring the sunshine and the smiles every day and are so kind, sweet, loving, artistic, creative, generous, funny, and give the best hugs," she continued. "You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!! I love you more than you will ever know!!!! Lovey xoxo ❤️🙏😍🥰🥳🎂🎁🎈 @kimkardashian."
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from Chicago's Hello Kitty birthday bash!
The Skims founder shared a slew of photos from the shindig via her Instagram Story, writing, "How cute is Chi's Hello Kitty party?"
"Got a little rained in, so did it inside," the 42-year-old added.
"Slime Party," Kim wrote of the bar in which the kids could make their own slime.
The hallway was pretty in pink.
Of course, there was a ramen bar for everyone to chow down on!
There were milkshakes as well, which were adorned with cookies and candy!
Yum! The Hello Kitty pancakes looked so delicious.
In Kim's home, the hallway was lined with pink balloons — and there was even a ball pit!