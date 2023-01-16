Kim Kardashian Goes All Out To Celebrate Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party — See The Fun Photos!

Kim Kardashian decided to pull out all of the stops for the her youngest daughter Chicago's birthday!

On Sunday, January 15, the mom-of-four — she shares North, Saint and Psalm with ex Kanye West — couldn't help but give a sweet shout-out to her tot via Instagram.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!" she captioned a slew of photos of herself with Chicago.