OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kim Kardashian Goes All Out To Celebrate Daughter Chicago's Birthday Party — See The Fun Photos!

chicago birthday party pp
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
By:

Jan. 16 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kim Kardashian decided to pull out all of the stops for the her youngest daughter Chicago's birthday!

On Sunday, January 15, the mom-of-four — she shares North, Saint and Psalm with ex Kanye West — couldn't help but give a sweet shout-out to her tot via Instagram.

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can’t believe you’re 5! I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!" she captioned a slew of photos of herself with Chicago.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people loved the photoshoot.

Khloé Kardashian said, "Def your twin," while Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. Foodgod, wrote, "Happy Birthday Chi!!! 🎈 the cutest!"

Kim also took to TikTok to share some behind-the-scenes video clips from the big day.

"Happy birthday, Chicago. I love you so much and I can't believe you're five years old," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner, 67, also took some time to send some well-wishes to her granddaughter. "Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chi Chi!!!!" she exclaimed.

"You are our little doll who lights up every room. You bring the sunshine and the smiles every day and are so kind, sweet, loving, artistic, creative, generous, funny, and give the best hugs," she continued. "You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and I am so blessed God chose me to be your grandmother!!! I love you more than you will ever know!!!! Lovey xoxo ❤️🙏😍🥰🥳🎂🎁🎈 @kimkardashian."

Article continues below advertisement

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos from Chicago's Hello Kitty birthday bash!

chicago birthday party
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The Skims founder shared a slew of photos from the shindig via her Instagram Story, writing, "How cute is Chi's Hello Kitty party?"

"Got a little rained in, so did it inside," the 42-year-old added.

chicago birthday party
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Slime Party," Kim wrote of the bar in which the kids could make their own slime.

chicago birthday party
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

The hallway was pretty in pink.

chicago birthday party
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, there was a ramen bar for everyone to chow down on!

chicago birthday party
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

There were milkshakes as well, which were adorned with cookies and candy!

chicago birthday party
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Yum! The Hello Kitty pancakes looked so delicious.

chicago birthday party
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In Kim's home, the hallway was lined with pink balloons — and there was even a ball pit!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.