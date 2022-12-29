Khloé Kardashian & Her Daughter True Totally Sleighed This Year's Christmas Party: See Photos
Did True Thompson see mommy kissing Santa Claus this year?
Probably not, but she definitely saw her mom, Khloé Kardashian, look absolutely stunning in a jaw-dropping ensemble for the famed annual Kardashian Christmas party!
On Wednesday, December 28, Kardashian shared some of her favorite photos from the festive extravaganza, which featured an all-red theme all the way down to the reality star and her daughter's matching dress designs!
The star-studded event was hosted at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's luxurious California estate and featured a sensational performance by Sia, whom True even had a chance to meet at one point in the night.
True arrived to the occasion in an adorable red Nicolas Jebran dress with a black fur coat. The 4-year-old accessorized with a red bow in her hair to complement her outfit and a pair of stylish white sneakers to top off the too cool for school flair.
Kardashian — who shares True and her 5-month old son with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — turned heads in a captivating Nicolas Jebran floor-length red gown with a sultry slit, slicked back hair and a matching lip combo.
The 38-year-old accessorized her lavish look with an iconic bedazzled Judith Leiber Santa Claus clutch, Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace, shimmering earrings and a pair of high heeled pumps.
The Good American founder simply captioned her series of photos, "♥️🎅🏽♥️," but her friends and family had a lot more to say about the hot mama and her precious little sidekick.
"The way I love you little angel 🥹😍," wrote Kardashian's best friend Malika Haqq in regard to her pal's eldest child.
Fans of the mother-daughter duo also gushed over the picture-perfect evening, with one admirer commenting, "she is sooooo prettyyyyyy🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰. True ur so lucky u have very very nice mother... she is the best mother in the world."
A second social media user wrote, "you looked absolutely gorgeous in that red dress😍❤️❤️❤️," as another added, "you are ALL individually beautiful, obviously physically, but more so your presence. Love the contrast, individual women, but whole, thanks to mama bear."