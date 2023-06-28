Kim Kardashian Blasted Again for 'Unnecessary and Random' Photoshopping: 'Nothing Can Ever Be Good Enough for Her'

In the account's post, they shared a short video that compared the picture the Skims founder put on social media to the alleged original image. The clip displayed visible differences in the reality TV star's waist, chin, arm and breasts.

"Kim photoshops + posts publicly available content (such as photoshoots and event photos) so it is very easy to find the original and compare," @ProblematicFame wrote, while adding, "Please don't send any hate to Kim, she looks gorgeous without the photoshop. keep the comments respectful."