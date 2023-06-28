Kim Kardashian Blasted Again for 'Unnecessary and Random' Photoshopping: 'Nothing Can Ever Be Good Enough for Her'
Another apparent photoshop gone wrong!
On Tuesday, June 27, Instagram account @ProblematicFame accused Kim Kardashian of altering her body in her recent upload from the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show.
In the account's post, they shared a short video that compared the picture the Skims founder put on social media to the alleged original image. The clip displayed visible differences in the reality TV star's waist, chin, arm and breasts.
"Kim photoshops + posts publicly available content (such as photoshoots and event photos) so it is very easy to find the original and compare," @ProblematicFame wrote, while adding, "Please don't send any hate to Kim, she looks gorgeous without the photoshop. keep the comments respectful."
The account may have plead for users to be kind to the brunette beauty, but the public had no issue stating their unfiltered opinions in the comments section.
"Imagine spending all that money in surgeries, all that dieting and time in the gym, and STILL not being happy with yourself," one person wrote, while another said, "Completely random and unnecessary edits."
"It's so wild to me that she's done everything humanly possible to achieve some sort of ideal look, and still retouches herself THINNER. Like… are you kidding?" a third user penned, while a fourth ranted, "I honestly don't think anyone owes Kim Kardashian any saving grace. Yes, she was naturally pretty, and yes, she's still pretty. But she has completely changed the perception an entire generation of young girls and women have of themselves by using smoke and mirrors and claiming au naturale. And she's STILL doing it. The whole family can move the pardon my French on."
- Kim Kardashian Details 'Insane' Experience of Testifying in Murder Trial at 14 Years Old: 'It Was Pretty Intense'
- Kim Kardashian Thinks Kanye West's New Wife Is 'Getting too Close' to North West: Source
- Kim Kardashian Slammed for 'Camp' Look at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: 'Get Another Stylist'
"Nothing can ever be good enough for her, how f****** exhausting," a fifth added, while a sixth backed up the Kardashian, saying, "Don't act like you're not all FaceTuning too 😂."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the 42-year-old has allegedly edited the way she looks in photos. Earlier this month, on June 13, the mother-of-four uploaded some bikini pictures, which fans speculated she had changed.
"Looking completely different in every single pic 😂," one hater said.