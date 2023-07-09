Kim Kardashian Mocked for Seeing Mysterious Woman in the Window: 'Your Shadow?'
Does Kim Kardashian have a ghost in her home?
On Sunday, July 9, the Skims founder shared a mirror selfie to Instagram that showed a mysterious figure in the background. The brunette beauty was pictured in a pinned up pink dress, minimal makeup and a high bun.
"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window," the 42-year-old wrote.
Fans then took to the reality TV personality's comments section to mock her.
"I 100% think it's just your reflection but warped," one person said, while a second added, "Your Shadow?"
Others joked that the snap was part of promotion for Kardashian's upcoming appearance on American Horror Story, saying, "American horror story: the Kardashians" and "THIS IS PROBABLY PROMO FOR AMERICAN HORROR STORY."
"Naw throw the whole house away 😂," a fifth person joked, while another mentioned the current feud between Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, claiming, "That's Kourtney trying to get ahead of your next move."
As OK! previously reported, Season 3 of The Kardashians has documented the details of the duo's current relationship after Kourtney got mad at Kim for dropping a Dolce & Gabbana collection just weeks after she had the designers dress her for her wedding to Travis Barker.
"This feud is very real. There is so much animosity between the two sisters, and each one feels she is right," a source spilled about the siblings. "The tension between them is worse than ever."
"Kourtney feels like Kim stabbed her in the back out of pure greed," the insider added. "The fact that it was over money makes it even more devastating."
Despite their fight coming at a happy time for Kourtney, as she just announced her pregnancy, the insider claimed it "hasn't brought the two sisters closer."
"It wouldn't be surprising if Kourtney just quit the show," the source dished about the Poosh founder's potential exit. "She doesn't need this stress — or Kim — in her life."