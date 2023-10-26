Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Haters After Receiving Backlash for Single-Parent Narrative: 'I'm Still Learning'
Kim Kardashian doesn't want to hear from her haters.
On the Thursday, October 26, episode of The Kardashians, the mom-of-four opened up about the storm of backlash she received after discussing the "challenges" of being a single parent during her guest appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast back in May.
"I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent," admitted Kardashian, who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West.
"And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say," the SKIMS founder continued, referencing the loads of hate she received for appearing to complain about raising her children alone despite having the help of nannies, chefs, an abundance of finances and a supportive family.
Kardashian continued: "Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you."
The most recent episode of The Kardashians aired roughly five months after Kardashian's appearance on Shetty's podcast — where she discussed what it's like raising four kids in the spotlight, especially as their father constantly causes controversy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself," the brunette bombshell confessed to Shetty. "It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s---, this f------ tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"
"I'll talk to my kids about anything they wanna ask me about. I am so open and honest with my kids. I think that's the only way to be," Kardashian expressed. "And it could be things that they might not understand, and I'll wait to find the appropriate time to talk about it."
The 43-year-old continued at the time: "I think they grew up seeing the cameras and they grew up seeing that even as babies, you know, we'd walk out and there'd be paparazzi. So it's not really something that they, you know, acknowledge a lot."
After clips of the podcast went viral on social media, haters had a field day grilling Kardashian for appearing to not be aware of her privileged lifestyle.
"Why is Kim Kardashian on Jay Shetty trying to come out as a single mom? Like your kids have a dad and a whole a-- TEAM of people to take care of them," one person wrote in response to Kardashian's comments, while another stated, "she has nannies and a lot of support in comparison to the average woman, and yet, she still complains."
Said a third, "She also talks as if she doesn’t have A FULL STAFF OF PEOPLE HELPING HER WTF."