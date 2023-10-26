Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Haters After Receiving Backlash for Single-Parent Narrative: 'I'm Still Learning'

"I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent," admitted Kardashian, who shares North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

"And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say," the SKIMS founder continued, referencing the loads of hate she received for appearing to complain about raising her children alone despite having the help of nannies, chefs, an abundance of finances and a supportive family.