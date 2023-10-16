Kris Jenner to the Rescue? Matriarch Wants Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Appear on 'The Kardashians'

Meghan and the Kardashian family have been living in close social proximity for the past year. In May, it was reported that Meghan hired Kim Kardashian's old bodyguard during King Charles' coronation.

“These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds,” Steve Stanulis said in an interview. “Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after.”

“Not only for protection, but also for clout. It looks good,” he added.