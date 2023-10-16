Kris Jenner to the Rescue? Matriarch Wants Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Appear on 'The Kardashians'
Is Meghan Markle the next reality star? An insider claimed that famous momager Kris Jenner is hoping to get the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, on an episode of The Kardashians, and the potential collaboration could breathe life back into their struggling Hollywood careers.
The source told a publication that Jenner hopes to get the Sussexes on the small screen again.
“It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle. It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon,” the insider said.
Meghan and the Kardashian family have been living in close social proximity for the past year. In May, it was reported that Meghan hired Kim Kardashian's old bodyguard during King Charles' coronation.
“These are guys who come from a small pool of elite bodyguards, from either police or military backgrounds,” Steve Stanulis said in an interview. “Usually if a guy is good enough to work for high-profile stars, it’s not unusual for them to be sought-after.”
“Not only for protection, but also for clout. It looks good,” he added.
Aside from working with the SKIMS founder's security team, the actress' mom, Doria Ragland, snapped a photo with Jenner and Kardashian at the August This Is About Humanity's 5th Anniversary Soiree.
Despite Meghan getting her big break at 29 when Suits premiered, the Northwestern alum struggled in recent months to establish herself as a producer. However, Jenner's decades of experience building multi-billion dollar empires could help the pair.
OK! previously reported Meghan is working diligently to plan her upcoming return to the entertainment industry.
“[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention,” a source an outlet. “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.”
“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more,” WME tweeted back in April.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
There's been a variety of theories surrounding Meghan's next steps, and some experts believe she will enter the world of politics, but in 2017, Meghan retired from acting to join the royal family. Although her time as a royal ended abruptly, it's unclear what she wants to do, but Meghan explained that her romance with Harry is the focal point of her creative projects.
"So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story," Meghan told Variety. "I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment."
Sources spoke to Bella magazine.
Stanulis spoke to The Sun.