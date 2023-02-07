'Do You Think This Looks Good?': Kim Kardashian Sparks Backlash For Selling 'Cheap' & 'Shapeless' Skims Valentine's Day Lingerie
Kim Kardashian is getting a lot of hate for selling Skims lingerie.
On Friday, February 3, the reality star, 42, posted a slew of sexy shots wearing her new pink outfit — but fans didn't seem to dig it.
"💕❤️ Shop @skims Valentines Collection 💕❤️," the Hulu star wrote via Instagram.
One person wrote, "Now if this doesn't look good on you Kimmie... how you think it's going to look on us regular people 🙃🤔," while another said, "The fit is so cringe and shapeless."
A third person stated, "Oof, it is so bad fitting, it looks cheap and baggy."
A fourth person shared, "I think imma pass on this one♥️," while another person asked, "Do you think this looks good???"
"Lmao that looks so uncomfortable. U know u have a wicked wedgie smh 🤣," another quipped.
However, there were some supportive comments. Kylie Jenner simply stated, "need," while Paris Hilton left some fun emojis, writing, "😍💘💘💘."
This is hardly the first time the makeup mogul has been dragged online. In late January, the mom-of-four — she shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with ex Kanye West — posted some photos with Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez, but people were confused why the powerhouses were hanging out with her.
- Kim Kardashian Strips Down & Shows Off Sexy Pink Lingerie For Valentine's Day — Photos
- Kardashian-Jenner Brood Share New Photos Of Kylie's Son Aire As They Celebrate His 1st Birthday — See The Cute Snaps!
- 'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
"Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29.
One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Others were less than pleased that Lopez and Kardashian would heavily edit the photos. "Those filters are on high demand in these pics," one person said, while another added, "I really wish celebrities wouldn’t overuse the filters. With all this wealth and power, yet they still feel like they need a filter… what’s the message you’re sending to the rest of us? 🤦🏼♀️."