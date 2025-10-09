or
Kim Kardashian Strips Down as She Flaunts Her Assets in Hot Photos

Source: MEGA;@kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian flaunted her figure in a bold, revealing photo shoot.

Oct. 9 2025, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is turning up the heat on Instagram again with a sizzling new photo dump that shows off her bold style — and her iconic curves.

In the first snap, the mom-of-four posed in her chic bathroom wearing a tiny black bra top and a matching low-rise skirt that perfectly hugged her toned body. Her long dark hair flowed as she captured the sultry mirror selfie.

The second pic amped up the glam factor, with Kardashian lounging barefoot in a massive gray feathered robe, flashing her bronzed legs and serving full Hollywood drama.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian stunned fans with a new series of bold Instagram photos.

Next, the reality star went full bombshell mode in an ivory bodysuit covered in cascading pearls and paired with long white gloves. The platinum-blonde hair and simple backdrop make the stunning outfit pop even more.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram
Finally, Kardashian proved she can pull off anything as she rocked a bold zebra-print mini dress with neon green thigh-high boots, oversized sunglasses and a khaki trench coat.

Source: MEGA

The reality star's sister Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but comment on her post.

“Random fitting pix,” she captioned the post.

Of course, fans flooded the comments section.

“I don’t know where you’re going, but some of these are a vibe,” joked her sister Khloé Kardashian.

“Ugh the blonde hair 🤍,” another fan gushed, while someone else added, “Absolutely gorgeous, simply flawless.”

“It’s giving that one scene from the Lizzie McGuire movie,” a fourth wrote.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Fans noticed Kim Kardashian looked similar to Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori.

The post also stirred chatter after Jenna Bush Hager pointed out on-air that Kim’s recent pixie cut looked strikingly similar to Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

Source: @Am_Blujay/X
“Kim looks amazing, but I will say, when I saw that picture, I thought it was Kanye West’s Bianca,” Jenna said, prompting gasps from co-host Justin Sylvester.

“Those are fight words!” Justin exclaimed.

“Do they not look similar?” Jenna defended herself.

“I love Kim. I can tell she wasn’t feeling this… there’s a look in her eye,” Justin added. “But it was cute.”

Social media users seemed to agree, comparing Kim’s latest Paris Fashion Week look — a ’90s-inspired Martin Margiela outfit worn front row at the Maison Margiela Women’s Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show — to Bianca's signature style.

“@biancacensori is that you?” one person asked in the comments.

“She looks like @biancacensori,” another fan wrote.

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram;MEGA

The resemblance sparked social media buzz.

Earlier this year, Kim posted a series of steamy photos wearing a white thong bodysuit, and fans once again accused her of copying Bianca’s look. In those shots, the SKIMS founder posed in front of a mirror showing off her famous curves while rocking white feather-strap heels and slicked-back hair.

“I legit thought this was yee’s new wife lol,” one person commented.

“Bianca, is it you?” another joked.

"Awwww, u miss him, huh? You don’t need to look like her,” someone else teased.

A fourth added, “Any publicity is good publicity. Even replicating your ex’s current wife.”

