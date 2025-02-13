Kim Kardashian Slammed for Looking Like Kanye West's Wife as She Shows Off Behind in Thong Bodysuit: 'Bianca, Is It You?'
Kim Censori?
On Thursday, February 13, Kim Kardashian uploaded a series of steamy photos in a white thong bodysuit and was immediately slammed for looking like Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori.
In the images, the reality TV star, 44, showed off her behind in the mirror while posing with one leg up in the sultry ensemble. In addition to the bodysuit, which featured little hearts, the star wore white heels with a feather strap.
Kardashian looked even more like Censori than usual, as she lightened her eyebrows for the shoot and slicked her brunette locks back.
In response to the upload, fans bashed the SKIMS founder for allegedly copying the Australian native’s look.
“I legit thought this was yee new wife lol,” one person penned, while another added, “Bianca, is it you?”
“Awwww, u miss him, huh? You don’t need to look like her…” a third user dissed, as a fourth joked, “Any publicity is good publicity. Even replicating your ex’s current wife.”
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian was married to West from 2014-2022 and the former lovers share kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.
Shortly after finalizing their divorce, West tied the knot with Censori in December 2022.
Though the mom-of-four seems to take some inspiration from the architect’s appearance, Kardashian, Censori and West don’t seem to be getting along right now.
According to a source, after West recently shared offensive rants on social media, Kardashian "hasn't reached out" to him “at all.”
On February 7, the rapper took to X to declare he has "dominion" over Censori after her nearly-nude look at the Grammy.
"THIS AIN'T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S---," he said. "SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A-- BROKE B------."
"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION," the musician added. "YES, I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL YOU STUPID A-- WOKE PAWNS."
West also posted a series of antisemitic messages, one of which read, “I love Hitler and I’m a Nazi.”
The source noted that Kardashian "hasn't read all the messages" he uploaded on social media because it’s "not worth her time and energy," but she has found it "disturbing."
"[Kardashian] is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama," the insider explained.