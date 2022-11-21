Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Ex-Husband Kanye West By Rocking Yeezy Slides After Rapper Announces Presidential Run
Showing her support? Kim Kardashian rocked a pair of Kanye West's now-discontinued Adidas Yeezy Slide Scoot shoes on Sunday, November 20 — just hours before the reality star's ex announced he would be running for president ... again.
According to new photos, the 42-year-old took her 9-year-old daughter, North West, Christmas shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. The Skims founder sported a black puffy coat, black leggings, Yeezy slides and black socks, while her daughter sported a long black shirt and gray Yeezy slides.
Later that day, the "Stronger" singer, 45, revealed his latest endeavor: making it to the White House in 2024.
“So you are running?” the camera person asked the superstar.
“Yes. It’s simple,” West, who shared that Milo Yiannopoulos, a far-right commentator, will be working alongside him on the campaign, replied. “It’s just we’re moving toward the future.”
West sparked controversy when he posted antisemitic comments on Twitter in October, but he was later blocked from the platform. Now that new Twitter chief Elon Musk is taking over, he let West back on the social media website.
“Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” he wrote, to which Musk replied, “Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love.”
After West made the horrible remarks, Kardashian clapped back at her ex, as she didn't condone his actions.
“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she tweeted on October 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
It's been tough for Kardashian, who split from West in February 2021, especially when it comes to their kids. As OK! previously reported, the makeup mogul has been ridiculed by parents at her son's school after West went on a tangent.
“Kim has been getting heat from the other parents at Saint’s soccer games and the consensus among the parents is that they do not want Kanye to be attending their kid’s games with the volatile hate that he has been spewing,” an insider revealed.
“Many of the families and kids are Jewish and they feel personally attacked by Kanye, which is most likely what caused the altercation at Saint’s soccer game. Kim feels helpless because she does not have any control over Kanye,” the source explained of the situation. “Kim really cannot tell Kanye to do anything because that will make him do the opposite.”