Kim Kardashian Subtly Supports Ex-Husband Kanye West By Rocking Yeezy Slides After Rapper Announces Presidential Run

Showing her support? Kim Kardashian rocked a pair of Kanye West's now-discontinued Adidas Yeezy Slide Scoot shoes on Sunday, November 20 — just hours before the reality star's ex announced he would be running for president ... again.

According to new photos, the 42-year-old took her 9-year-old daughter, North West, Christmas shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. The Skims founder sported a black puffy coat, black leggings, Yeezy slides and black socks, while her daughter sported a long black shirt and gray Yeezy slides.