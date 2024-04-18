'Did You Hit Your Head?': Kim Kardashian Teased for Posting New Bikini Pictures Diving in 'Knee-Deep Water'
Did Kim Kardashian belly flop?
On Wednesday, April 17, The Kardashians star was mocked for a series of bikini pictures she uploaded while posing in clear blue water.
One particular photo confused many fans, as the brunette beauty appeared to be going head first into very shallow water.
“Why is she diving in knee-deep water?” one user asked of the image, in which the Skims founder stunned in a black bikini and a wet white tank top.
“Did you hit your head when you dove in?” another wondered, while a third person asked “Girl where r u jumping????”
Others used the moment to make fun of the star for her viral moment from 2011, when she cried over losing a $75,000 earring in the ocean while vacationing in Bora Bora.
“I hope you didn’t lose your earrings again…” one individual joked, as another asked, “Your earring is OK?”
Kardashian's sun-kissed snaps came after a source claimed her romance with Odell Beckham Jr. fizzled out.
Though the duo was spotted out for the first time together during the Super Bowl in February, the insider claimed the pair ended their relationship.
"Kim has really not been single in so long," they said of her new status. "Not really since her divorce [from Kanye West]. She was always talking to someone, if not seriously dating them."
"What people don’t really know about Kim is that most of her best friends are from high school and not the 'scene,'" the source added. "She wants to spend more time with these friends and their families and take time to just relax and spend weekends at her kids’ sports games rather than on first dates."
Though it didn’t work out with the NFL star, Kardashian knows what she wants in a man.
"There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,'" she said of navigating a romance in the spotlight while on pal James Corden's podcast. "I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot."
Kardashian said she’s not "delusional" enough to think she'll ever find a guy who checks "every single box," but the are some requirements.
“Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time,” she spilled. “I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life to, the list is so long.”