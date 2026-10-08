Kim Kardashian 'Holds Back' Daughter North, 13, From 'Doing Everything That Comes Her Way' as Teen's Career Takes Off: 'I Do Worry'
Oct. 8 2026, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is opening up about the challenges of raising a teenager who already has big ambitions of her own.
The reality star, 45, admitted she sometimes has to slow down her 13-year-old daughter, North West, as the youngster continues exploring opportunities in music, fashion and entertainment.
While Kardashian is supportive of North's growing independence and creative interests, she acknowledged that navigating the spotlight at such a young age comes with concerns.
"I do worry," the mother-of-four admitted in a new interview while discussing her daughter's future.
Kim Kardashian Says She Sometimes Has to Slow North Down
North has already demonstrated an interest in pursuing projects beyond her famous family's reality television appearances.
However, Kardashian recognizes that not every opportunity is necessarily right for her daughter at this stage of her life.
Rather than allowing North to take on every project that interests her, Kardashian said she sometimes has to "hold back" the teenager, balancing her enthusiasm with the responsibilities that come with being a parent.
"All she wants to do is forward-facing projects," the makeup mogul explained. "And so it’s like us really kind of trying to savor those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way.”
The comments highlight the challenge of encouraging North's creativity while making sure she isn't taking on too much too soon.
North West Has Already Explored Music and Acting
North has been building her own public profile for several years.
In 2024, she made her stage debut as Young Simba during a The Lion King anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl, performing "I Just Can't Wait to Be King."
She also pursued music, appearing on tracks associated with her father, Kanye West, and has released tunes of her own.
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Kim Kardashian Has Defended North West's Personal Style
North's fashion choices have also attracted considerable public attention, particularly as she experiments with bold outfits, hairstyles and accessories.
The SKIMS designer has previously defended her daughter's desire to express herself, emphasizing that North has her own personality and opinions.
The teenager has frequently appeared alongside her mother at fashion events and has developed a recognizable sense of style.
However, the public reaction to those appearances has also demonstrated how quickly a young celebrity's choices can become the subject of widespread commentary.
Kim Kardashian Is Raising 4 Children in the Spotlight
North is the oldest of Kim's four children with the rapper. The former couple also share Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7.
Kim has frequently discussed the responsibilities of motherhood while balancing her business, television career and other professional commitments.
North's growing interest in entertainment presents a different challenge as the reality star navigates the transition from raising young children to parenting a teenager eager to make their own decisions.