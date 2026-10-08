NEWS Kim Kardashian 'Holds Back' Daughter North, 13, From 'Doing Everything That Comes Her Way' as Teen's Career Takes Off: 'I Do Worry' Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian opened up about balancing daughter North West's growing ambitions with her concerns about raising a teenager in the spotlight. Taylor Camp Oct. 8 2026, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kim Kardashian is opening up about the challenges of raising a teenager who already has big ambitions of her own. The reality star, 45, admitted she sometimes has to slow down her 13-year-old daughter, North West, as the youngster continues exploring opportunities in music, fashion and entertainment. While Kardashian is supportive of North's growing independence and creative interests, she acknowledged that navigating the spotlight at such a young age comes with concerns. "I do worry," the mother-of-four admitted in a new interview while discussing her daughter's future.

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Kim Kardashian Says She Sometimes Has to Slow North Down

Source: @NORTHWEST/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian sometimes has to slow down daughter North West as the teenager pursues new creative opportunities.

North has already demonstrated an interest in pursuing projects beyond her famous family's reality television appearances. However, Kardashian recognizes that not every opportunity is necessarily right for her daughter at this stage of her life. Rather than allowing North to take on every project that interests her, Kardashian said she sometimes has to "hold back" the teenager, balancing her enthusiasm with the responsibilities that come with being a parent. "All she wants to do is forward-facing projects," the makeup mogul explained. "And so it’s like us really kind of trying to savor those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way.” The comments highlight the challenge of encouraging North's creativity while making sure she isn't taking on too much too soon.

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North West Has Already Explored Music and Acting

Source: @NORTHWSST/INSTAGRAM North West performed as Young Simba at the Hollywood Bowl in 2024, marking one of her most prominent early stage appearances.

North has been building her own public profile for several years. In 2024, she made her stage debut as Young Simba during a The Lion King anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl, performing "I Just Can't Wait to Be King." She also pursued music, appearing on tracks associated with her father, Kanye West, and has released tunes of her own.

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Kim Kardashian Has Defended North West's Personal Style

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM North West has become known for her experimental fashion choices.

North's fashion choices have also attracted considerable public attention, particularly as she experiments with bold outfits, hairstyles and accessories. The SKIMS designer has previously defended her daughter's desire to express herself, emphasizing that North has her own personality and opinions. The teenager has frequently appeared alongside her mother at fashion events and has developed a recognizable sense of style. However, the public reaction to those appearances has also demonstrated how quickly a young celebrity's choices can become the subject of widespread commentary.

Kim Kardashian Is Raising 4 Children in the Spotlight

Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM Kim Kardashian shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West.