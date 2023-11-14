Kim Kardashian 'Tried' Therapy for 'a Little Bit' Before Marriage to Kanye West Ended
Kim Kardashian revealed she saw a therapist right before her relationship with Kanye West crumbled.
“I tried a little bit before my marriage ended,” the reality star, 43, said in a new interview, published on Tuesday, November 14. “I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the f-------- Mega Ball of friends.”
Now that the brunette beauty, who shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago with the rapper, 46, is on her own, she seems to be in a good place. (The two split in 2021 after six years of marriage.)
"Not that she wasn’t confident before,” Khloé Kardashian shared of her sister post-split. “But it’s a different assurance that she has in herself. She knows she can do it on her own. She knows the power that she has within herself, as opposed to thinking the power was in someone else’s hands.”
Meanwhile, Kim's pal Allison Statter, whom she has known since childhood, admitted the businesswoman tried everything to not tear her brood apart.
“I know how scared she was to do it,” said Statter. “’Cause deep down inside she wanted her family to stay together. And because she was like, ‘I don’t know what life is going to be like on the other side of this.’ I was just so proud of her.”
Kim also confessed she relies on her Christian faith to get her through the tough times.
“I’m probably more religious than most people guess,” she said.
“That’s how I manage life,” she continued. “I look at everything as lessons. Things happen exactly the way that they are supposed to and take you exactly where you need to be. Even if it doesn’t make sense at the time, it’s leading you to a path.”
Since Kim's parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, divorced when the star was nine years old — the same age North is now — she kind of knew how to talk to her kids about the split.
“I did think about how my parents handled it with us. I just remember them being open," she shared.
“Ultimately, what matters is that kids feel loved and heard,” she added. “You want to be sensitive because they’re just kids, and it’s hard to go through no matter what age. You have to make sure that you only go to a level that they can understand. It’s okay to show a vulnerable side. You never go to a negative side. Just because I know how to manage my stress well doesn’t mean that I don’t feel the emotions. If I’m sad, of course I will cry and feel it.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
GQ spoke with Kim.