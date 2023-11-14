Kim Kardashian 'Tried' Therapy for 'a Little Bit' Before Marriage to Kanye West Ended

Kim Kardashian revealed she saw a therapist right before her relationship with Kanye West crumbled.

“I tried a little bit before my marriage ended,” the reality star, 43, said in a new interview, published on Tuesday, November 14. “I do have a therapist that only deals in child psychology that I talk to to get parenting tips and advice. Sometimes I feel challenged by parenting. But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the f-------- Mega Ball of friends.”