Giddy Pete Davidson Reunites With Ex Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 9 Months After Split
Two years after meeting at the Met Gala and one year after walking the infamous stairs together, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited at the star-studded event.
Both arriving solo to the 2023 Met Gala on Monday night, May 1, the former flames — who split nine months ago — were caught catching up inside The Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the photos, The Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live alum were seen smiling while engaging in an animated conversation with Usher.
As Kardashian, 42, focused her attention on the "Yeah!" musician at one point, Davidson, 29, kept his eyes on his ex, smiling from ear-to-ear in his Fendi t-shirt, leather pants, a trench coat and bucket hat. Though he shielded his eyes from the paparazzi on the red carpet with black sunglasses, Davidson took off his shades once inside the gala — so he could get a good look at his former flame.
Before Kardashian and Davidson went their separate ways last summer, they walked the Met Gala 2022 together, turning heads upon their PDA moment. With Kardashian stunning in the iconic Marilyn Monroe “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” Dress for the event, she got assistance from her then-boyfriend as she made her way up the famous stairs in her tight dress.
Though it was believed that the reality star and comedian first met during her SNL hosting stint in October 2021, the SKIMS founder revealed on The Kardashians that she actually "ran into Pete Davidson at the Met," that September.
Despite appearing to go from strength-to-strength, it seemed their relationship couldn't stand the test of Kanye West's online bullying. Not only did Ye go after the mother of his children during that time, but he also savagely slammed Davidson on repeat, rapping in one song that he was going to beat the actor's "a**."
After Kardashian and Davidson went their separate ways in August 2022, West posted a doctored image of a New York Times front-page obituary that read, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."
OK! reported Davidson sought out "trauma therapy in large part" due to the rapper's vicious tirade. "The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help."
However, West wasn't all to blame for the exes' demise, as one source hinted that "the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Another claimed Davidson was ready for more of a commitment while Kardashian was not, having been involved in a messy divorce with the Donda artist.
Davidson is currently dating Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders, though she did not accompany him to the Met Gala. Meanwhile, Kardashian is apparently ready to put herself out there again and start dating.
A source spilled last month: "She is feeling good and confident, and is in a great place."
Page Six obtained photos of the exes' Met Gala interaction.