Taylor Swift Thankful She Doesn't 'Need to Hide' With Boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'It's Been So Refreshing'
Taylor Swift is absolutely loving life — partly thanks to Travis Kelce!
The pop star, 34, has appeared over the moon ever since her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 34, came to light in September 2023.
Part of the reason her romance feels good — Kelce isn't afraid to showcase his love for the whole world to see.
"[It’s] been so refreshing for Taylor not to feel the need to hide with Travis," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "Gorgeous" singer. "He makes her feel safe and protected like she has the freedom to be and act however she wants."
Swift's newfound comfort is something she didn't seem to have throughout her six-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, as the actor made her keep their romance extremely private and away from the public eye.
While dating Alwyn, Swift was hardly ever spotted out and about with the Conversations With Friends star, 33.
When they were caught by cameras, the pair could often be seen ducking and running for cover. Now, Swift and Kelce are often spotted holding hands and confidently walking without a care in sight.
The "Love Story" singer additionally stepped out to several NFL games to cheer on her man throughout the 2023-2024 NFL season, causing fans to feel overjoyed by her frequent broadcast cameos after not being able to watch their idol publicly living life for so long.
Back in February, loads of content showcased Swift celebrating Kelce's Super Bowl win at a night club in Las Vegas, where the couple packed on the PDA while dancing together to some of the "All Too Well" hitmaker's most popular songs.
Most recently, Swift shocked fans when she and Kelce attended Weekend 1 of Coachella. The festival date night included even more kissing and dancing — with the couple even enjoying the music from the front of the crowd.
As OK! previously reported, a relationship Swift can confidently share with her fans is something she's wanted all along.
"To me, it all depends on who you’re with," the "Enchanted" singer said in a recently-resurfaced interview from 2012. "If they have a serious issue with it, then you, I guess, hide or whatever. But I don’t really like that."
She continued: "It makes me feel like I’m running from the law or something. I don’t want to feel like I’m like a fugitive. Like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re having a relationship. Better put on a mask and stuff.'"
Instead Swift explained her desire for a "normal" romance. "That would be good. I'd just rather live my life."
