Taylor Swift Tragically Sings About Feeling Suicidal Following Split from Ex Joe Alwyn on New Album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

tay joe
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 19 2024, Published 11:13 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift did not hold back from discussing her mental health in her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The record, which Swift dropped on midnight Friday, April 19, before she released 15 more songs at 2 a.m., making it a surprise “double album,” has been rumored to be about her former relationship with Joe Alwyn.

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn announced their split in April 2023.

In one of the tracks, the “Cruel Summer” singer revealed she and her partner at the time felt suicidal at the prospect of them splitting up.

In the title track, “The Tortured Poets Department,” the star penned: “You told Lucy you'd kill yourself if I ever leave/But I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen.”

Many fans theorized the lyrics were referencing Alwyn talking to his pal Lucy Dacus, with her speaking to close friend Jack Antonoff.

The 34-year-old also referenced suicidal thoughts in the song “Down Bad.”

taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift debuted her Eras Tour in 2023.

“I might just die, it would make no difference,” the song read.

Additionally, supporters of the pop sensation believe she hinted that the Conversations With Friends star cheated on her in other tracks.

taylor jack
Source: @taylorswift/Instagram

Jack Antonoff produces many of Taylor Swift's songs.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
In the song “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” she belts: “And you'll confess why you did it... And I'll say good riddance. 'Cause it wasn't s--- once it wasn't forbidden.”

“You didn't measure up in any measure of a man. I would have died for your sins but instead I just died inside. You deserve prison, but you won't get time. You will slide into inboxes and slip through the bars,” the lyrics continue. “In plain sight you hid but you are what you did. And I'll forget you, but I'll never forgive the smallest man who ever lived.”

taylor trav
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is now dating Travis Kelce.

Enraged fans then took to X to diss Alwyn. (The two split in April 2023 after six years together.)

“’The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’: So did he cheat on her? Did he abuse her?” one person wondered, while another ranted, “Who's ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ for?! Did Joe cheat?!... I'll never understand how the h--- that pink faced victorian looking man dared to cheat on THE Taylor Swift. The smallest man who ever lived for real.”

Source: OK!

“Imagine cheating on THE Taylor Swift omg I'm furious,” a third individual said, while one more added, “’My husband is cheating I want to kill him.’ She's so real for this I love u Taylor.”

Following Swift’s split from the 33-year-old, she began dating Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, and the couple is still going strong.

