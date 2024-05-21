OK Magazine
Kim Kardashian Was Not Booed by Taylor Swift Fans at Tom Brady's Roast, Nikki Glaser Confirms

May 21 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian was booed at Tom Brady's roast — but it's not because people were massive Taylor Swift fans.

Nikki Glaser, who was one of the comedians to roast the athlete at the May 5 event, clarified what really went down behind the scenes. On the Tuesday, May 21, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Glaser, 39, said she "ran into someone" at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, Calif., after the special, and they were with some "wild guy who's a comedian" with a "reputation for starting s---."

Taylor Swift wrote a new song seemingly about her feud with Kim Kardashian.

“Apparently, he started the boo as just, like, a joke. He just had too many drinks or something, and he’s not affiliated with Swifties or anything [and] just felt like saying a boo into the air, and apparently everyone was so riled up,” she continued. “It just kinda caught wind, but it wasn’t Swiftie-meditated. I do have that on good information that it was not based on that. Because I was like, this doesn’t feel like a huge Swiftie crowd, but it didn’t feel like that was the vibe in the room."

Kim Kardashian was booed at Tom Brady's roast.

The TV host suggested the people who were booing the reality star, 43, were likely "sports fans wanting to have some sort of release to boo."

“The guy started it started it as a joke, and it caught on too much, but I was so glad to learn it was not Swiftie-meditated,” Glaser, who is a Swiftie herself, stated.

Nikki Glaser said Kim Kardashian wasn't booed by Taylor Swift fans.

The FBoy Island alum said the Kardashians haven't won everyone over, as people still believe they aren't "talented" and "famous for nothing."

“I don’t want to hear that anymore that they’re not talented. They clearly are! They’ve achieved something consistently for 20 years now. They’re talented! It just doesn’t look like the talent you define,” she said.

As OK! previously reported, Swift, 34, reignited her feud with Kardashian when she released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April. One of the songs titled "thanK you aIMee" spells out Kim, leading people to believe the blonde babe is hardly over their drama.

Taylor Swift is also upset at Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West.

For her part, “Kim isn’t letting Taylor’s song or the booing she experienced at Tom Brady’s roast affect her. She truly doesn’t care and is unbothered by both,” the insider said of The Kardashians star.

