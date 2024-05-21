Kim Kardashian Was Not Booed by Taylor Swift Fans at Tom Brady's Roast, Nikki Glaser Confirms

Kim Kardashian was booed at Tom Brady's roast — but it's not because people were massive Taylor Swift fans.

Nikki Glaser, who was one of the comedians to roast the athlete at the May 5 event, clarified what really went down behind the scenes. On the Tuesday, May 21, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Glaser, 39, said she "ran into someone" at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, Calif., after the special, and they were with some "wild guy who's a comedian" with a "reputation for starting s---."