Taylor Swift's New Diss Song About Kim Kardashian Is Singer's 'Final Word' in Their Feud: Insider
Taylor Swift feels she's settled the score in her feud with Kim Kardashian after including the diss track "thanK you aIMee" on her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department.
According to a source, now that the tune is out for the public to listen to, the singer doesn't plan to ever discuss the drama again.
"Taylor has moved on and is not looking back," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "The song is her final word."
The source claimed the mother-of-four, 43, hasn't "heard" the track yet, though she's lost over 100K Instagram followers since it debuted on Friday, April 19.
And though she ignored the situation during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! a few days later when she declared, "life is good," she was accused of hitting back at Swift, 34, when she uploaded a group selfie on Monday, April 22, that included the pop star's former BFF Karlie Kloss, 31.
Fans immediately took the post as a dig toward Swift.
As OK! reported, the tune appears to be about the reality star, as only the letters "K," "I" and "M" are capitalized in the title.
The track is about a girl being bullied in school, but in the end, she realizes the mean girl helped her become the woman she is today.
"And it wasn't a fair fight / Or a clean kill each time that Aimee stompеd across my grave / And then she wrotе headlines / In the local paper, laughing at each baby step I'd take," Swift sings, possibly referring to how Kardashian tried to paint the Grammy winner as a liar in her tiff with Kanye West.
The women's animosity stems from 2009, when the rapper, 46, interrupted Swift's victory speech at the VMAs.
Though he eventually apologized, tension flared in 2016 when the Yeezy designer called the guitarist and asked for permission to use a spacious lyric about her in his tune "Famous."
Following its release, in which he raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- / Why? I made that b---- famous," the Cats actress denied approving the line.
Kardashian, who was still married to West at the time, then released an audio clip of the pair's phone call, in which it seemed like the "You Belong With Me" crooner did give the OK.
However, as Swift pointed out, nowhere in their chat was she informed that West would be calling her "that b----."
Nonetheless, people tried to cancel Swift, and Kardashian piled on to the hate by calling her a snake.
In a 2023 interview, the "Karma" crooner admitted the drama took a serious toll on her mental health.
"Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me. You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," she spilled to TIME. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."
