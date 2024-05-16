Kim Kardashian 'Unbothered' by Taylor Swift Diss Track and Tom Brady Roast Booing: 'She Truly Doesn't Care'
Kim Kardashian knows how to “Shake It Off”!
According to a source, Kardashian is not concerned with all the negative buzz she’s been receiving after Taylor Swift released her diss track “thanK you aIMee” and she was booed by the crowd at The Roast of Tom Brady.
“Kim isn’t letting Taylor’s song or the booing she experienced at Tom Brady’s roast affect her. She truly doesn’t care and is unbothered by both,” the insider said of The Kardashians star, who is apparently more focused on her own success.
The celeb is no stranger to public backlash, making these incidents easy for her to bush off.
“She knows she is killing it, running her empire, and has true friends and family who love her. She has dealt with haters her whole life and is not giving either situation any weight,” the source spilled.
While Kardashian seems to be ignoring the discourse regarding Swift’s new track, the insider also pointed out how she isn’t looking to make up with the singer-songwriter anytime soon.
“Kim respects Taylor as an artist but doesn’t have a strong desire to settle their differences right now,” they shared.
As for the booing at Brady’s event, despite the disapproval from the crowd, comedian Nikki Glaser — who was also on the stage at the roast — praised Kardashian for her jokes.
During a a recent episode of Jake Johnson and Gareth Reynolds’ "We're Here to Help Podcast," Glaser noted, "Kim Kardashian DM’d me on the way in."
"She said you killed it on the roast," the performer, 39, continued of their messages. "And I wrote back, ‘Kim, OMG, I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you 'You f-------- killed it, girl,' which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing to me.'"
"Aww thanks, and YOU KILLED IT, I don't know how you do this; it’s abuse, lol," Glaser said of the mother-of-four’s reply.
Johnson then told Glaser she should reach out to try to see Kardashian again, however, the blonde beauty wasn’t so sure, adding, "I didn't get the vibe that Kim wanted to hang."
Despite Glaser’s praise, comedian Andrew Schulz didn’t hold back when it came to criticizing the reality TV personality on his "Flagrant" podcast.
Schulz compared Kardashian to a "robot … with no human aspect,” claiming she "sat with perfect posture for three hours straight" and seemed "disassociated" throughout the entirety of the evening.
"Even when she was up there, they were kind of booing her," he said of the Skims founder. "It didn’t make her smile. It didn’t make her sad. It was nothing."
Entertainment Tonight reported on the source's claims.