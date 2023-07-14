Kim Zolciak Accused Kroy Biermann of Placing a Tracking Device on Her Car Before Shocking Reconciliation
Just when we thought the ugliness of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's (almost) split was over...
According to a May 16 phone call made by an Atlanta Police Department employee, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star accused the former NFL player of placing a tracking device on her car. She made the claims about two months before the duo decided to officially call off their divorce.
"I have a young lady in the lobby who believes her husband has placed a tracker on her vehicle and wants to speak with an officer," a worker at the local police department said, according to the report.
Per the documents, the anonymous female's name was redacted. However, the home listed was Zolciak and Biermann's Alpharetta, Ga., mansion.
The staffer again emphasized that the woman "thinks [her] husband put a tracker on her [vehicle]/wants to 59 with an officer." According to the code, "59" means requesting a police officer for assistance.
As OK! previously reported, on July 7, the "Tardy for the Party" singer and athlete filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce after nearly ending their 11-year marriage. Despite the two now wanting to work things out, video footage proved just how volatile tensions got between Zolciak and Biermann.
In police body cam footage from one visit to the couple's home, the Bravo star got emotional while packing up her closet and telling the authorities that Biermann has not worked in years — something that she believes led them to their current financial ruin.
"If he'd get a f****** job, how about that, if he'd get a job," Zolciak angrily yelled at her spouse — with whom she shares children Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. "He hasn't had one in seven years, then maybe he wouldn't have so much time to f****** sit here in my closet! Like get a f****** job – like that's the problem!"
Us Weekly obtained the phone call made by the Atlanta Police Department.