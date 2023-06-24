Is Kim Zolciak Discussing Her Divorce on TV? Reality Star Spotted Meeting With Former 'KUWTK' Producer
Could Kim Zolciak be making her big reality television return?
The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG took to Instagram on Thursday, June 22, to share a photo with friend and former Keeping Up with the Kardashians producer Troy VanderHeyden while teasing a possible new project.
"One of my favorite humans of all time @troyvandamnit oh how I love you! Making moves 🎥," Zolciak captioned the snap of herself and her friend out to dinner.
“I love and cherish you so much. One of the most amazing humans I know. The future is bright!” VanderHeyden penned under the post.
Bravo fans took to the comments section to voice how thrilled they were about the blonde beauty's possible television come back. "The only moves I want are you back on RHOA next season! ❤️" one user excitedly wrote, while a second added, "Can’t wait to see what you are working on!"
"She is about to drop a sick show, tons of paid AD’s and products. Nothing like a scorned women to provide for her kids 💪," another loyal follower quipped.
The subtle hint comes as Zolciak continues to navigate the tumultuous end of her 11-year marriage to Kroy Biermann. As OK! previously reported, both parties filed for divorce in May, with each requesting full custody of their children Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
“Kim and Kroy are still living in the same house because they both refuse to budge,” an insider said of the current dynamic. “The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody.”
“Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim,” a source spilled. "Kim and Kroy totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight."
This is not the first time the Don't Be Tardy alum got the internet going crazy of a possible reality resurgence. Below one of her Instagram posts earlier this month, one fan pleaded with Zolciak "Kim come back on my TV!!"
The 45-year-old dropped a bit of a bombshell, responding back to the comment, "Coming baby."