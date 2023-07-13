Kim Zolciak Flaunts Giant Engagement Ring After Calling Off Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann — Photo
Kim Zolciak is letting the world know she's still a married lady!
On Wednesday, July 12, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram Story to show off her massive engagement ring from husband Kroy Biermann after the pair called off their impending divorce.
"COSTCO RUN HITS DIFFERENT," Zolciak captioned the selfie in the car, rocking a pair of dark sunglasses while flaunting the giant diamond the former NFL player gifted her in 2011.
The flashy update comes as the Bravo alum and Biermann shocked the world on July 7 by filing to dismiss their petitions for divorce after both parties filed to end their 11-year romance in May.
According to sources close to the pair — who share kiddos Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane — they were getting along and wanted to put their differences aside for the sake of their children despite their chaotic fallout. The insider also mentioned that love was never an issue as they have a solid bond.
The source of contention may have been the mounting financial woes the duo has been facing as of late. As OK! previously reported, the IRS hit Zolciak and Biermann with a colossal tax lien earlier this year after the two failed to hand over $1,147,834.67.
The reality stars were also confronted with a lawsuit from Simmons Bank after they failed to stick to the repayment terms on a $300K Home Equity Line of Credit. Additionally, Zolciak was reportedly sued for an unpaid amount on a Target credit card.
In the aftermath of their brief break up, the "Tardy for the Party" singer and the ex-Atlanta Falcons player went head to head in a bitter feud over the potential custody of their children and belongings.
In police body cam footage obtained by RadarOnline, Zolciak could be seen crying to authorities at their shared Georgia home over Biermann's "aggressive" behavior towards her, labeling him "f****** crazy."