OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kim Zolciak
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Zolciak Flaunts Giant Engagement Ring After Calling Off Messy Divorce From Kroy Biermann — Photo

kimz ring
Source: @kimzolciak/instagram
By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kim Zolciak is letting the world know she's still a married lady!

On Wednesday, July 12, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to her Instagram Story to show off her massive engagement ring from husband Kroy Biermann after the pair called off their impending divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kroy
Source: @kimzolciak/instagram

"COSTCO RUN HITS DIFFERENT," Zolciak captioned the selfie in the car, rocking a pair of dark sunglasses while flaunting the giant diamond the former NFL player gifted her in 2011.

The flashy update comes as the Bravo alum and Biermann shocked the world on July 7 by filing to dismiss their petitions for divorce after both parties filed to end their 11-year romance in May.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kroy
Source: mega

According to sources close to the pair — who share kiddos Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane — they were getting along and wanted to put their differences aside for the sake of their children despite their chaotic fallout. The insider also mentioned that love was never an issue as they have a solid bond.

The source of contention may have been the mounting financial woes the duo has been facing as of late. As OK! previously reported, the IRS hit Zolciak and Biermann with a colossal tax lien earlier this year after the two failed to hand over $1,147,834.67.

MORE ON:
Kim Zolciak
Article continues below advertisement
kim zolciak ig pp
Source: mega

The reality stars were also confronted with a lawsuit from Simmons Bank after they failed to stick to the repayment terms on a $300K Home Equity Line of Credit. Additionally, Zolciak was reportedly sued for an unpaid amount on a Target credit card.

In the aftermath of their brief break up, the "Tardy for the Party" singer and the ex-Atlanta Falcons player went head to head in a bitter feud over the potential custody of their children and belongings.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In police body cam footage obtained by RadarOnline, Zolciak could be seen crying to authorities at their shared Georgia home over Biermann's "aggressive" behavior towards her, labeling him "f****** crazy."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.