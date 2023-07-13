Kim Zolciak Blames Financial Woes on Kroy Biermann, Claims Former NFL Star Has Not Worked For '7 Years' in Shocking New Footage
Kim Zolciak is blaming Kroy Biermann for their endless financial issues.
Despite calling off their divorce last week, new footage obtained by RadarOnline.com showed how nasty tensions between The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars got as Zolciak tore into the former NFL player for not pulling his weight when paying the bills.
While Milton police officers were dispatched to the couple's Georgia mansion after both parties filed for divorce in May, bodycam footage highlighted how Zolciak emotionally lamented to authorities about their marital issues as she locked up her luxury purses, passport, and jewelry in the basement safe.
"If he'd get a f****** job, how about that, if he'd get a job," the "Tardy for the Party" star yelled at the ex-Atlanta Falcons player as she packed up her glamorous walk-in closet.
"He hasn't had one in seven years, then maybe he wouldn't have so much time to f****** sit here in my closet," Zolciak screamed about her partner's employment status. "Like get a f****** job – like that's the problem!"
The verbal altercation occurred shortly before the pair shocked the world with their decision to reconcile. As OK! previously reported, on July 7, Zolciak and Biermann filed to dismiss their petitions for divorce.
Although the duo — who share kiddos Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane — have decided to stick with each other, they will still have to tackle their mounting financial issues. Earlier this year, the IRS hit Zolciak and Biermann with a $1,147,834.67 tax lien for failing to hand over their payments for 2017 and 2018.
Simmons Bank also sued the blonde beauty and the athlete after they allegedly stopped making payments on a $300K Home Equity Line of Credit. Zolciak was also reportedly slapped with a lawsuit for an unpaid amount on a Target credit card.