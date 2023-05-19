Kim Zolciak Looks Hot and Carefree While Out With Friends as Kroy Biermann Divorce Battle Heats Up
Kim Zolciak is focused on the good things in life amid her split from Kroy Biermann.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 19, to show off her fit physique while out to dinner with friends weeks after filing for divorce from the former NFL star.
Zolciak — who rocked a white crop top and a pair of jeans — pointed the camera at herself seated at the dinner table and then panned the lens to her friends, who waved with big smiles.
The night out comes as the Don't Be Tardy star — who shares children Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane with Biermann — has been adjusting to single life after the end of her 11-year marriage.
The demise of their romance allegedly stemmed from the duo being plagued with multiple financial issues, as they currently owe the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.
"Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in," a source explained after both parties filed for primary custody of their children. "Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner."
"It's really sad because he is a great dad," the insider noted. "With that said, they were both very involved parents and they both deserve to share custody and anyone that knows them would agree. They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The money has been a huge issue," another source explained. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."
"There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," another insider close to the situation noted. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."