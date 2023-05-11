Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Unfollow Each Other as Friends Fear Divorce Could 'Get Really Bad'
Love may officially be dead.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have unfollowed each other on Instagram after both of The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars filed to end their 11-year marriage.
According to their respective "following" lists on Thursday, April 11, the reality star does not have the former NFL player listed, nor does Biermann have Zolciak listed under his.
The "Tardy For The Party" singer's daughter Brielle Biermann also unfollowed her adopteive father. However, younger sister Ariana Biermann is still following her mother's ex.
News broke on Monday, May 8, that the Don't Be Tardy power couple had both filed for divorce, citing that their union was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." To make matters worse, both parties requested sole custody of their minor children.
"Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in," a source explained of Zolciak and Biermann's split. "Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner."
"As a couple, it's obvious that Kim has always been the head of the household," the source close to the Biermann family continued. "Because of that, this makes [the divorce] even harder for him."
"It's really sad because he is a great dad," the source added. "With that said, they were both very involved parents and they both deserve to share custody and anyone that knows them would agree. They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children."
Tensions in the marriage reportedly rose after their Georgia home almost went into foreclosure, and it was then revealed that they owed more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018.
"The money has been a huge issue," the source explained. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them."