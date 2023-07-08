Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Called Off Destructive Divorce as They're 'Getting Along at the Moment'
Back to being lovebirds?
A source recently divulged why the formerly feuding couple, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann, decided to end their divorce.
"They're getting along so [Kim] called it off," the insider claimed. "Tomorrow might be different," they added, alluding that the pair's relationship status could change again.
Zolciak-Biermann, 44, and Biermann, 37, both filed for divorce in May and have been engaged in a messy legal battle until it was announced on Friday, July 7, that the duo decided to stay together.
They are "getting along at the moment," the source continued. "Lord only knows what will happen."
As OK! previously reported, while the two have seemingly patched things up, sources had alleged they "hated" each other and were constantly fighting in their Georgia mansion.
"Kim and Kroy are living in different sides of the home, crossing over in the kitchen yelling and screaming at each other in the night," an insider claimed. "They both want the house and everything in it, including expensive art pieces and furniture. They're even bickering over knickknacks. Kim's being petty and Kroy's being a jerk."
Things got even more nasty when the police received multiple calls to the home. The ex-football star also accused Zolciak-Biermann of a gambling problem, while The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum alleged Biermann had a drug issue.
Another source shared that the couple's inner circle apparently worries for how this nastiness has affected their children.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The feeling among their friends is there's no need for all this unpleasantness, and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling," the insider explained of the situation. "It's not healthy."
"It's sad for the kids, who are stuck in the middle of this mess," they added. "They love their parents and want things to be like they were."
Us Weekly reported on the source's comments.