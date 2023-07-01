Torn Apart: Meet Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Blended Family as Divorce Battle Turns Nasty
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's marriage may be over, but the family they built together will be forever.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the former NFL player are currently embroiled in a nasty split that has taken a toll on their blended brood, which includes Brielle, 26, Ariana, 21, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.
"The feeling among their friends is there’s no need for all this unpleasantness and they need to stop using their kids in their legal wrangling," the insider explained of the situation. "It’s not healthy.”
As the bitter battle between the parents rages on, people in their inner circle fear how deeply it will affect their kiddos. "It’s sad for the kids, who are stuck in the middle of this mess," the source added. "They love their parents and want things to be like they were."
In May, both Kim and Kroy requested sole custody of their minor children upon officially filing for divorce, making their contentious break up even nastier with accusations of gambling, drug use and multiple calls to the police coming from their $2.5 million Georgia mansion — which both still reside in.
"The fear is that this is gearing up to be a War of the Roses situation, which won’t be good for anybody," a source said of the end of their 11-year love affair. "Word is, Kroy has a closetful of secrets that could prove very embarrassing to Kim."
Scroll through the gallery to see the former flames' blended brood.
Kim spent time with her older children Brielle and Ariana while at a friend's baby shower.
Twins Kaia and Kane looked so grown up while celebrating their shared birthday.
Like mother, like daughter! Kim posed with her mini-me while both showed off their pearly whites.
While hanging with a friend, the blonde beauty and Kroy looked happy as can be with Kroy Jr., Kash, and Kaia and Kane.
Kim rocked huge sunglasses and showed off her ginormous wedding ring while posing with her second oldest son, Kash.