Torn Apart: Meet Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Blended Family as Divorce Battle Turns Nasty

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's marriage may be over, but the family they built together will be forever.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and the former NFL player are currently embroiled in a nasty split that has taken a toll on their blended brood, which includes Brielle, 26, Ariana, 21, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.