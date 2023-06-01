Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Totally Hate Each Other' as Exes Fight for Custody of Kids
Who said exes can be friends? Definitely not Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, as the separated spouses are out for blood.
"Kim and Kroy totally hate each other. It’s going to be a heck of a fight," a source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, June 1.
And while tensions continue to rise, the reality stars are forced to live under the same roof inside their Georgia estate due to their limited funds.
A second source noted Zolciak and Biermann are completely avoiding one another inside their lavish home — which is the same place that was reportedly foreclosed back in February and put up for auction after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan taken out in 2016.
The auction was later cancelled, and both exes have requested ownership of the property after filing separate petitions for divorce in early May, ultimately ending their 11-year marriage, as OK! previously reported.
In the midst of their messy split and custody battle for their four youngest children, Biermann demanded the court force Zolciak to leave their southern home and insisted she should not be allowed to return.
Biermann clearly has it out for Zolciak, as the retired NFL star asked for sole physical and legal custody of sons Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, without citing visitations rights for the kids' mother.
Zolciak, on the other hand, requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their children while kindly allowing visitation rights for her estranged husband.
The Don't Be Tardy stars' split has been so nasty that police arrived at the former couple's home just days before the duo filed to legally end their marriage.
Biermann called law enforcement on Tuesday, May 2, for what officers thought was a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the dad-of-six informed them Zolciak was simply "refusing to leave" their bathroom and he wanted to take a shower.
Their little ones were present at the time of the incident, however, Zolciak's eldest daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21 — who Biermann adopted in 2013 — didn't appear to be at the tension-filled scene.
