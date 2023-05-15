No Open Marriage: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Cheating Rumors Denied as Nasty Divorce Rages on
The reason behind Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce still remains a mystery.
After both spouses filed separate petitions for divorce earlier in May, explosive rumors began to circulate accusing the duo of having an open marriage, in addition to infidelity during the relationship. However, sources have since debunked the wild accusations, shutting down any possible storylines of alleged affairs.
As Zolciak and Biermann's split shocked the world, cheating rumors spread like wildfire. One anonymous individual attempted to speak out and claim there wasn't infidelity due to the fact it was an open marriage.
"This former housewife fav (or fav to hate? Idk) is in an open marriage. I was hooking up with her hubby for a few months off and on," the person wrote in a submission to the gossip account DeuxMoi.
"Apparently this former Housewife, who will probably come flying back to the show, found someone much more wealthy than her soon to be ex-husband. I wonder if she gave the new suitor her real age," they added.
Now, as the exes fight for sole custody of their four youngest children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane, sources with direct knowledge of the situation spilled to a news publication that the rumors are no where near the truth.
The insiders debunked the idea of an open marriage nor any extramarital relationships, sternly stating there was no infidelity nor flexibility within Biermann and Zolciak's 11 years as husband and wife.
The sources also confirmed that fans should not expect Zolciak to return to the television screen anytime soon, as The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is focused on raising her children and has no interest in reality TV at the moment.
As the former flames fight out their divorce in court, Zolciak has been spending her free time with her little ones, as she's trying to lay low while sticking to a somewhat normal day-to-day routine, the insiders explained.
TMZ spoke to sources regarding Zolciak and Biermann's cheating rumors.