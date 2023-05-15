No Open Marriage: Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Cheating Rumors Denied as Nasty Divorce Rages on

As Zolciak and Biermann's split shocked the world, cheating rumors spread like wildfire. One anonymous individual attempted to speak out and claim there wasn't infidelity due to the fact it was an open marriage.

"This former housewife fav (or fav to hate? Idk) is in an open marriage. I was hooking up with her hubby for a few months off and on," the person wrote in a submission to the gossip account DeuxMoi.