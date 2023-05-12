Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann 'Avoiding Each Other' in Their House as Divorce Battle Gets Nastier
Tensions are high in Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's household.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have been "avoiding each other" in their lavish Georgia mansion after filing separate petitions for divorce in early May.
Luckily, "it’s a big house," a source admitted to a news publication on Thursday, May 11. The southern estate is the same home that was foreclosed back in February and put up for auction after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan taken out back in 2016.
The auction was later cancelled, and Biermann is now seeking ownership of the luxurious property.
For now, the two have chosen to remain living together, as they continue to raise their four youngest children: Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane.
Zolciak and Biermann also share daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom the retired NFL linebacker adopted in 2013.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Unfollow Each Other as Friends Fear Divorce Could 'Get Really Bad'
- Kim Zolciak Keeps Busy Picking Up Kids From School Amid Nasty Divorce Battle From Kroy Biermann
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Could 'Get Really Bad' as Both Seek Primary Custody of Their 4 Minor Children, Insiders Spill
Upon filing for divorce, Zolciak requested primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their little ones — with visitation rights for the professional athlete — while Biermann asked for sole physical and legal custody, without citing visitations rights for the kids' mother.
Although a huge surprise, the Don't Be Tardy stars' split was "not an overnight situation," a second source spilled on Wednesday, May 10, noting how Zolciak's friends and family were mainly "shocked" because she "never complained to anyone" about her marital troubles.
As for what let to the blonde babe's fallout with Biermann, it likely had to do with the former flames' money problems.
"The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship," the insider noted of Zolciak and Biermann, who owe the IRS more than $1 million for unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018, as well as the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes in 2018.
"Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it’s been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage," the confidante confessed.
Us Weekly spoke to sources regarding Zolciak and Biermann's living situation and financial woes.