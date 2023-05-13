Inside Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's 11-Year Marriage Before Reality Stars Filed for Divorce
Before divorce, there was love!
While Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have called it quits on their 11-year marriage, there is still more than a decade of good times for the duo to remember.
Keep scrolling to view the way the reality stars used to be before their relationship’s demise.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars tied the knot in 2011. Just two years later, Biermann adopted his wife's two biological daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.
The parents-of-six also share four children of their own — Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, as well as 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane – who they are currently fighting for custody of.
Zolciak and Biermann always have room for more, as they tend to spend a great deal of time with their best friend Chef Tracey Bloom's son, Kannon.
The couple's split was rather shocking, as they always made it seem as though they were head over heels in love.
During a birthday shout-out in September 2021, Zolciak gushed over "the absolute love of my life."
"I feel so blessed to have you as my hubby and babies daddy 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼❤️ Your commitment to us never goes unnoticed. We are so grateful for you and all you do for us. Kroy you truly are one of a kind 😍😍 I love you far beyond what words could ever describe," the blonde babe expressed less than two years ago.
In November 2022, the separated spouses even provided advice on how they made their marriage work during an interview with E! News.
"If you're asking for a secret, lots of s**," Zolciak joked. "I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication. Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it's a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel."
The 44-year-old even spilled what made her so attracted to the former NFL linebacker.
"I've never seen an a** that big in my life," Zolciak hilariously confessed. I was pretty speechless, but then I got up and chased after his a**, which I would never do."
Upon meeting her former lover, the reality diva even told him, "'I've never seen an a** like that in my life.' Who f****** says that to somebody when they first meet them?"
Biermann equally convinced the public he was in it for the long haul, as he previously opened up about staying loyal to his wife even when pressures grew too strong.
"Whether you're married on camera or a regular person married, I don't think there's any difference," the professional athlete declared during the interview last year. "And I think when things get tough, people don't want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner. They'd rather just say screw it and try it on the next one, but you got to hold true to your promises that you gave that person when you were standing in front of your friends and family."